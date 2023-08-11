Curious Theatre Branch Presents the World Premiere of Bryn Magnus' MOON AT THE BOTTOM OF THE OCEAN

Performances run September 1 - 23.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Curious Theatre Branch, is proud to announce the first production in its 35th season, the world premiere of Moon at the Bottom of the Ocean, written by Bryn Magnus, directed by Jenny Magnus and assistant directed by Charlotte Lastra, September 1 - 23, at Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave. Opening night is Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Friday and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Note: there are no performances Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets for Moon at the Bottom of the Ocean are now available at CuriousTheatreBranch.com. Tickets are priced on a “pay what you can” scale, with a suggested price of $20. 

Who is mooning at the bottom of the ocean? How did the moon even get down there? Writer Paul loves singer Leslie. They've been married, let's say, a while now. But Paul is stuck. He can't write and the mediocre hack at the corner coffee shop is getting all the accolades. What's a chump to do? Hire a P.I., obviously, to discover the secret of literary success. Will Paul learn the deep-down mysteries, or find himself washed up? A new comedy by Bryn Magnus, his first Curious production since 2015's Black River Falls.

The cast of Moon at the Bottom of the Ocean includes Jeffrey Bivens (he/him/his), Vicki Walden (she/her/hers) and Julia Williams (she/her/hers). 

The production team includes Jenny Magnus (she/her/hers, director; Charlotte Lastra (she/her/hers, assistant director) and Stefan Brun (he/him/his, light designer). 

ABOUT Bryn Magnus, Playwright

Bryn Magnus (he/him/his) is a theater artist whose work has been described by the Chicago Reader as: “…sprawling, effusive, whipsmart…neo-operatic, rigorously intellectual extravaganzas.” And described by the Chicago Tribune as: “…smart, funny and finally a little heartbreaking.” His plays have been produced by Curious Theater Branch (Chicago)—of which he is an alum, Museum of Contemporary Art (Chicago), Unanimous Cohort Theater (London), the Washington Ensemble Theater (Seattle) and Performers Under Stress Theater (San Francisco). Magnus was a Sundance in Chicago finalist for Right To Your Feelings. At Free Street Theater in Chicago, he collaborated on writing with teenagers and helped develop 12 plays that toured multiple times in Germany, Norway and Thailand. Currently, he is The Director of Institutional Partnerships at Drama Club, a New York-based nonprofit that provides theater training and mentorship to incarcerated and criminal legal system-involved youth. 

ABOUT JENNY MAGNUS, DIRECTOR

Jenny Magnus (she/her/hers) is a composer, writer, performer, musician, director and teacher who is a founding co-artistic director of the Curious Theater Branch, an all-original theater company, now in its 35th year, author/creator of plays that have been produced at Steppenwolf Theater, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, at the former Lunar Cabaret, the Prop Thtr and on tour throughout America and Europe.

ABOUT CURIOUS THEATRE BRANCH

Curious has been holding up their end of the Chicago theater scene since 1988, creating new works of the imagination, works focused on language and creatively expressing the difficulties of being human. Curious Theatre Branch is dedicated to the creation of new plays and performances and to the production of its annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival. Curious aims to promote innovative works of the imagination in the performing arts from a broad and inclusive spectrum of artists and are also devoted to mentoring programs that engage emerging artists as a way to enrich and expand our artistic community. Curious is committed to creating and producing new plays and performances in a collaborative manner, encouraging our members as artists to share decision making and responsibilities, while expanding their skills as writers, actors, designers, directors and arts administrators.  Curious also is committed to the idea that a pay what you can pricing policy is sustainable and will suffice over the long term as an economic model.

Tickets for Moon at the Bottom of the Ocean are now available at CuriousTheatreBranch.com. Tickets are priced on a "pay what you can" scale, with a suggested price of $20.




