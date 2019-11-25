Court Theatre Continues 2019-2020 Season with THE MOUSETRAP

Court Theatre, under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Angel Ysaguirre, Executive Director, continues its 2019/20 season with The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie, directed by Sean Graney. The Mousetrap runs January 16, 2020 - February 16, 2020 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening is Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:30pm.

The Ralstons' house becomes lethal when four guests are snowed in amidst reports of a woman's murder. Agatha Christie's craft for building skillful twists and shocking turns is on full display in this famed mystery which reinforces the genre as a pillar of classic drama. The Mousetrap is revived in an exuberant staging by Sean Graney that eschews cliché and begs for a repeat viewing as the traps characters lay are sprung in surprising ways.

Individual tickets start at $28.50 and are available at the Court Theatre box office (5535 S. Ellis Avenue, Chicago), by calling (773) 753-4472, or online at www.CourtTheatre.org.

Fact Sheet / The Mousetrap

Title: The Mousetrap

By: Agatha Christie

Directed by: Sean Graney

Dates: Previews: January 16 - 24, 2019

Press Opening: Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:30pm

Regular Run: January 26 - February 16, 2020

Schedule: Wed/Thurs/Fri: 7:30 p.m.

Sat/Sun: 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Location: Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave.

Tickets: $28.50-$66 previews

$37.50-$84 regular run

Box Office: Located at 5535 S. Ellis Avenue, Chicago; (773) 753-4472

or www.CourtTheatre.org.





