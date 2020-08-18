Court Theatre Announces Kelvin Roston, Jr. as Recipient of 2020 Nicholas Rudall Clasic Artist Award

This award acknowledges an artist with a passion for and dedication to classic plays.

Court Theatre, under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre, has announced that Kelvin Roston, Jr. is the recipient of the 2019/20 Nicholas Rudall Classic Artist Award. Established in 2018 to honor Founding Artistic Director Nicholas Rudall, this award acknowledges an artist with a passion for and dedication to classic plays. Roston, Jr. joins previous recipients Kate Fry and Allen Gilmore as a shining example of an artist upholding Rudall's vision for classic theatre's capacity to pose enduring and provocative questions that define the human experience.

"There aren't words that can adequately express how completely overwhelmed and honored I felt when I received the news," says Kelvin Roston, Jr., who will be seen in Court's upcoming production of Othello. "It feels incredible to have your peers enjoy your work."

"Kelvin is masterful at making stories resonate with contemporary audiences thanks to his passion, intelligence, and extraordinary range as an actor," says Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director. "I know Nick would have been dazzled by Kelvin's towering portrayals of two such different kings, Hedley and Oedipus."

Clare Lorring, Nicholas Rudall's daughter, shared, "I am thrilled to hear about Kelvin as the recipient of the Nick Rudall award. He is a kind, thoughtful, and brilliant actor, and I know my dad would have been glad for Kelvin to receive this honor. I look forward to being able to see Kelvin at Court in the future."

Kelvin Roston Jr.'s Kelvin Roston Jr.'s credits at Court Theatre include Oedipus Rex, King Hedley II, Five Guys Named Moe, Seven Guitars, Porgy and Bess, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In Chicago, he has also worked at Congo Square, Paramount, Marriott Theatre, Goodman, ITC, eta Creative Arts, Writers, Black Ensemble, TimeLine, Northlight, and Steppenwolf. Regional theatre appearances include The Black Rep, Fulton, New Theatre, MSMT, Baltimore Center Stage, Mosaic, and Apollo. His television credits include Chicago Med, Chicago PD, KFC, Instant Care, and Ace Hardware. Kelvin's film credits include Get a Job, Princess Cyd, and Breathing Room. He has been honored with a Jeff Award, three BTA Awards, two Black Excellence Awards, and a NAMI Award. Kelvin is a member of Actors' Equity Association, an ensemble member of Congo Square Theatre Co., and represented by Paonessa Talent.

