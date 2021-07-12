Corn Stock Theatre to Reopen the Tent With MY WAY: A TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA

Corn Stock Theatre has announced that theatre will once again be held under the tent in Upper Bradley Park this summer and will be kicked off by My Way: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra playing July 8th through July 25th.

Created by David Grapes and Todd Olson, My Way: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra is an award-winning music revue featuring more than 50 songs recorded by 'Old Blue Eyes'. This is not about impersonating Frank Sinatra rather it is a classy tribute to his style, his era and some of the 20th century's most beautiful songs. It is set in a stylish 1950's nightclub and performed by six singers who each bring out a facet of Sinatra with their vocal style. Some songs include "All of Me," "Fly Me to the Moon," "Love and Marriage," "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Moonlight Serenade," "Strangers in the Night," "New York, New York," "The Way You Look Tonight," and - of course - "My Way."

My Way is directed by Peggy Breaux Hupp who has been involved with Corn Stock since 1970. Peggy has directed, choreographed, and taught dance for over 40 years. Peggy last directed the Corn Stock for Kids musical, Cinderella, in the fall of 2019. The cast includes Madison Boedecker, Madi Fisher, Anna Glavin, Kyle King, Tryston Rhodes, and Aaron Wargo. You can read more about the cast and crew of My Way by visiting www.cornstocktheatre.com/2021-summer-program.

Tickets for My Way: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra are $22 for adults and $17 for students and can be purchased online at www.cornstocktheatre.com or by calling the box office at (309) 676-2196 or visiting at 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria. Performances are every Thursday through Sunday from July 8th - July 25th with show times at 7:30 PM.

In response to COVID-19, patrons are asked to keep socially distanced. To keep within these CDC guidelines, capacity will be limited for every performance and seating will be spread out. Masks are optional for our vaccinated patrons. Patrons that are not fully vaccinated are asked to, please, wear a mask. If you are feeling sick, please stay at home.

For further information please call Brandi Young, Box Office Manager at (309) 676-2196 or visit the Corn Stock website at www.cornstocktheatre.com