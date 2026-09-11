Common to Headline Navy Pier's Chicago Live Festival

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A Chicago icon is coming home to the People's Pier. Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning artist Common will headline Navy Pier's Chicago Live Festival, on Saturday, September 19 at 9 p.m., bringing his unmistakable sounds and Chicago spirit to the Lake Stage for a free performance overlooking Lake Michigan. The evening will culminate with Navy Pier's award-winning fireworks lighting up the lakefront following Common's performance.

Now in its sixth year, Chicago Live Festival will once again transform Navy Pier into Chicago's largest free stage September 19 - 20, bringing together more than 100 the city's most dynamic artists and performing arts organizations across five stages. From music and dance to theater, spoken word, comedy, and more, the two-day festival provides audiences an opportunity to experience the breadth, diversity and creativity of Chicago's performing arts community.

Presented by The Pritzker Foundation with generous support from Ferrara Candy Company, Chicago Live Festival is a signature expression of Navy Pier's nonprofit mission to provide free, accessible arts and cultural experiences that inspire discovery, foster connection and celebrate Chicago's creative community.

'Chicago Live Festival is a celebration of the creativity, talent and spirit that make Chicago unlike any other city, and Common embodies all three,' said Marilynn Gardner, President and CEO of Navy Pier. 'To welcome a Chicago artist of his extraordinary caliber to the People's Pier and to make that experience free and accessible to everyone is exactly what this festival and Navy Pier are all about. For two days, artists and audiences from across our city will come together at the lakefront to discover something new, share the power of live performance and celebrate the remarkable creative community we are fortunate to call our own.'

Born and raised on Chicago's South Side, Common has carried the spirit, stories and culture of his hometown throughout his celebrated career. From his socially conscious music and acclaimed work across film and television to his long-standing commitment to Chicago's youth and communities, his connection to the city extends far beyond the stage. Through his longtime philanthropic work, Common has helped empower Chicago students through mentorship, education, and leadership development.

Common joins a dynamic Chicago Live Festival lineup that includes returning favorites Anthony Rapp, Melody Angel, Kokandy Productions, Liquid Soul, Dancing Queen and the Trinity Irish Dancers, alongside festival newcomers including RuPaul's Drag Race stars Utica and Denali, Q Brothers, Nico Segal and Fat Theatre Project. Nearly one-third of this year's lineup will make its Chicago Live Festival debut, giving audiences the opportunity to discover new voices alongside established favorites.

The complete schedule for Chicago Live Festival can be found on the navypier.org/pier-events/chicago-live/.

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