Comedians Justine Marino & Greg Fitzsimmons Come To The Den Theatre This Winter

The Den Theatre today announced upcoming appearances by Justine Marino and Greg Fitzsimmons coming to The Heath Mainstage at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Justine Marino

Sunday December 3, 2023, 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $17 - $32

Justine Marino is the host & creator of the E! series Stand-Up 2 the Streets as well as The Funny Dance Show on E! She currently hosts her weekly podcast Glitter & Garbage.

Upon moving to Los Angeles, Justine realized her love for comedy at the Groundlings School and shortly after started doing stand-up. She quickly began opening for the likes of Bo Burnham, Joel McHale and eventually caught the eye of Jenny McCarthy, who cast her in a comedy special.

Justine was also selected as a New Face of Comedy at Montreal's prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in 2014 and has been seen on NBC, Comedy Central, and MTV. She continues to headline clubs and colleges and most recently lived her ultimate fantasy of researching old Puff Daddy lyrics and Britney Spears performances. Justine is a big *NSYNC fan.



Greg Fitzsimmons

Saturday January 13, 2024, 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $18 - $38

Greg Fitzsimmons has achieved success as a stand-up, Emmy Award winning writer and host on both radio and TV. Greg is host of The Greg Fitzsimmons Show, on SiriusXM's "Howard 101”and twice a week puts out the hugely popular FitzDog Radio podcast. A regular on multiple nightly talk shows, Greg has made more than 50 visits to The Howard Stern Show.

A frequent panelist for five years on Chelsea Lately, Greg also spent five years on VH1's Best Week Ever, hosted Pumped (The Speed Channel) last year and he starred in two half-hour stand-up specials on Comedy Central. Greg's 2011 book, “Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons”, climbed the best-seller charts and garnered outstanding reviews from NPR and Vanity Fair.

On his mantle beside the four Daytime Emmys he won as a writer and producer on Ellen Degeneres's show sit “The Jury Award for Best Comedian” from The HBO Comedy Arts Festival and a Cable Ace Award.

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.