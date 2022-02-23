Comedian Lucas Bohn's LESSON PLANS TO LATE NIGHT Announced At Metropolis

Enjoy an evening of hilarity at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre with Lucas Bohn's Lesson Plans to Late Night, April 7, 2022.



Lesson Plans to Late Night is a one-of-a-kind comedy show about teaching, raising a family and performing stand-up comedy created by nationally touring comedian Lucas Bohn. The show is a combination of stand-up comedy, storytelling and a multimedia slideshow. Lesson Plans to Late Night has been featured on NBC's hit show "Bring the Funny" and Drybar Comedy. If you're a parent, teacher, coach or just love comedy, make sure you get tickets for this night of hysterical comedy.



COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



Lucas Bohn's Lesson Plans to Late Night will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30, Stage Tables are $35 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.



Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.