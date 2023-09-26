Comedian Fortune Feimster Comes To The Chicago Theatre, February 24

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Outback Presents announced today that comedian Fortune Feimster will bring her Live Laugh Love Tour to The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:00PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29 at 10:00AM CT.
 
Fortune Feimster first rose to fame as a writer and panelist on E's hit show “Chelsea Lately” before starring as a series regular on Hulu's “The Mindy Project” and NBC's “Champions” and “Kenan.” She has made appearances on TV shows including “Life In Pieces,” “Claws,” “Nora from Queens,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The L Word: Generation Q,” “Workaholics,” “Glee,” and “Tales of the City,” as well as movies such as “Office Christmas Party,” “Yes Day,” “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” and “Father of the Year.” She has done voice acting for popular TV shows and movies, including roles on “The Simpsons,” “Soul,” “Bless the Harts,” “Summer Camp Island,” and “Velma.” She recently starred in action-comedy series “FUBAR” on Netflix alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.
 
In addition to her acting career, Feimster can currently be heard every morning on Sirius XM with Tom Papa on Netflix's “What A Joke with Papa and Fortune” radio show. She also hosts a weekly podcast with her wife, Jax, called “Sincerely Fortune.” Feimster's one-hour comedy specials, “Fortune Feimster: Sweet and Salty” and “Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune,” are currently streaming on Netflix.
 
Tickets for the February 24 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:00AM CT at Ticketmaster.com or The Chicago Theatre Box Office.



