Comedian Chante Wayons Comes To The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre today announced comedian Chaunté Wayons, featuring three stand-up performances on Saturday September 2, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday September 3, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



Following in her family's legendary footsteps, Chaunté Wayans has proven that funny is in her genes. As humbled as she is to be a part of the family legacy, she proudly represents this new generation of Wayans making its mark in Hollywood.Born in New York City and raised in New Jersey, Chaunté Wayans is more than her famous last name. “I've lived between two different worlds my entire life. I grew up with the famous last name, minus the lavish lifestyle.” Chaunté blows away audiences with a unique ability to invite them into her unconventional life while being very relatable. Her comedy often revolves around her experiences as a lesbian and how it's helped her see both sides of a relationship, whether masculine or feminine.

“My life is an open book,” says Chaunté, “From growing up, trying to keep up with the famous last name and lifestyle, coming out of the closet, to battling and surviving the addiction to alcohol and drugs.”

Since pursuing a career in stand up comedy, Chaunté has toured nationally with Russell Peters, Katt Williams, David Alan Grier, and her uncles Marlon, Shawn, and Damon Wayans and has fulfilled a dream to perform at New York's famous Madison Square Garden numerous times.

Chaunté is a featured cast member on MTV's hit show Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out and was also featured on TLC's Trading Spaces. Most recently, Chaunté has appeared on Bounce TV's Off the Chain and NickToon's animated series ThugaBoo. She can also be seen on Katt Williams' special Kattpacalypse, and in films including Hollywood Misconceptions and Dance Flick.

When she is not touring or filming, Chaunté likes to spend time volunteering by feeding the homeless, performing stand up at women's shelters, and giving speeches on bullying at high schools.

Performance schedule:Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds.

Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent.

As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.