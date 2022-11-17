Comedian Brad Williams to Perform at The Den Theatre in December

The Den Theatre will present comedian Brad Williams, performing four stand-up shows December 16 & 17, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $40) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Pound for pound, Brad Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now, and has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today. A California native, Williams started doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since, routinely selling out shows all over the country and the world.

Williams has parlayed that success into a multitude of stand-up television experiences, including The Tonight Show, Dave Attell's Comedy Underground and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His first one-hour special, Fun Size, was the highest rated special on Showtime, and a year later, he followed that up with his second special, Daddy Issues, which was more successful than the first and prompted The New York Times to write "No one is doing it [stand-up comedy] more hilariously than Brad Williams." His third special in three years was an uproarious one, hosting some of the edgiest comedians in the country from the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. Recently, his groundbreaking special on Netflix The Degenerates, garnered huge ratings and rave reviews.

Also an accomplished actor, Williams has appeared on numerous TV shows and feature films, including FX's Legit, Sam and Cat, Mind of Mencia, Pitboss, a recurring role on the Hulu original show Deadbeat, and memorable roles in a plethora of movies, including Little Evil, produced by Scott Stuber (Ted), as well as the Netflix original Christopher Guest film, Mascots.

In addition to stand-up and acting, Williams has become a dynamic on-air personality. His 5 years of podcasting with Adam Ray, with the show "About Last Night," was a mainstay on the iTunes charts. He is also a regular contributor on KROQ's Kevin and Bean Show in Los Angeles, as well as Adam Carolla's podcast, "The Adam Carolla Show."

Williams' ability to make humorous and inspiring observations on disability, relationships, sex and race are consistently winning over audiences and proving anyone can overcome their shortcomings. His live performances are always high energy and frequently feature full standing ovations from those in attendance, which prompted the late Robin Williams to call him "Prozac with a head."

Performance Schedule:

Friday, December 16 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm

Saturday, December 17 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID safety: As the Chicago theatre community continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, The Den Theatre remains committed to the safety of its patrons and staff. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.