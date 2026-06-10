Collaboraction’s BELONGING BASH Festival and Fundraiser Set For This Month

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Collaboraction is throwing an all-day, indoor-outdoor party to raise money for its new House of Belonging and its summer youth program, The Light. The Belonging Bash will take place on Saturday, June 20 from 2 p.m. to midnight at the Kimball Arts Center, 1757 N. Kimball Ave., right off The 606, where Humboldt Park meets Logan Square.

The Belonging Bash is an all-day festival with food, drink, DJs and live performances. The fun starts with an outdoor, family-friendly block party in Collaboraction's parking lot, and leads to a high-energy night of live comedy, music and DJs in the company's new House of Belonging.

The live entertainment line-up features the Corey Wilkes Quartet staring Meagan McNeal (Lyric Opera's Safronia, NBC's The Voice), DJs Larry Miller and Craig Elliott, Dance Loud, DJ Lady D, The Black Puppet Show, Bilingual Improv School, Linda Sol, Vitigrrl, Zion Ali, The Happiness Club, The Light including Lucy, Chicago's newly named Youth Poet Laureate, The Luminaries, Yuri Lane, DJ Dreea, and Maria Huertas with MLTOONS Spanish for Kids.

Be part of the Bash. Enjoy food, drinks and community. Support Chicago youth and fund Collaboraction's future. Tickets to The Belonging Bash are $20-$250 and are on sale now.

Now fully activated, Collaboraction Theatre Company's new House of Belonging in the Kimball Arts Center is a sleek, 4,000-square foot space featuring a new 99-seat flexible studio theater and a 50-seat cabaret with cafe and bar.

In addition to its own productions, Collaboraction has introduced its new You Belong Here series. Curated by company member Sandra Delgado, You Belong Here provides a home for independent artists and groups at any stage in their career, with an emphasis on those who live in close proximity to the Kimball Arts Center in Humboldt Park. To learn more or submit a performance proposal, visit collaboraction.org/you-belong-here.

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