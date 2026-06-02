Collaboraction Theatre to Launch YOU BELONG HERE Series at New Humboldt Park Home

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Collaboraction Theatre Company's new House of Belonging in the Kimball Arts Center, 1757 N. Kimball Ave in Humboldt Park, is a sleek, 4,000-square foot space featuring a new 99-seat flexible studio theater and a 50-seat cabaret with cafe and bar.

In addition to its own productions, Collaboraction is introducing its new You Belong Here series. Curated by company member Sandra Delgado, You Belong Here provides a home for independent artists and groups at any stage in their career, with an emphasis on those who live in close proximity to the Kimball Arts Center in Humboldt Park. The goal is to take the barriers out of self-producing by providing free space and tech equipment, stage management, marketing and PR support and a generous door split model.

Come to Collaboraction's House of Belonging in June and enjoy music, art, spoken word, youth performances, events for all ages, and the company's annual, all-day Belonging Bash. Go to collaboraction.org to get your tickets to:

¡Ah Huevo!

Bilingual Improv School Student Showcase

Wednesday, June 3, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $12.50

¡Ah Huevo! is a fully improvised comedy show that showcases the talented students of Bilingual Improv School – the only place where students can take an improv class in Spanglish! Everyone is welcome regardless of their fluency level or cultural background. Hosted by Rudy Mendoza. ¡Ah Huevo! and Bilingual Improv School are part of Collaboraction's You Belong Here series. Learn more at linktr.ee/bilingualimprovschool.

Marcus Dunleavy: From Bach to Brazil in Preludes & Waltzes

Saturday, June 6, 3 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Sit back and enjoy this intimate evening of classical guitar, storytelling and musical reflection. Pairing works by Johann Sebastian Bach with music by Heitor Villa-Lobos, Garoto, Paulo Bellinati, Guinga, Sérgio Assad and Agustín Barrios, the program reveals unexpected resonances between distant musical worlds. Through brief poetic narration and immersive lighting design, the performance invites audiences into a deeply human listening experience where six strings become vessels for time-honored tales welcoming wandering hearts home.

Marcus Dunleavy is a classical guitarist, performer, teacher, and interdisciplinary storyteller whose work bridges concert performance, spoken narrative, and theatrical atmosphere. Rooted in the classical tradition while deeply influenced by Brazilian music, his performances explore the emotional and cultural threads connecting Johann Sebastian Bach, Latin America, folk traditions, and contemporary storytelling. This event is presented as part of Collaboraction's You Belong Here series.

All Skool Assembly: A Hiphop graduation of Nightchurch Emceeskool

Saturday, June 13, 6 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Emcee Skool and Elite Mind Apparel are partnering to present All Skool Assembly: A Hiphop graduation of Nightchurch Emceeskool.

Enjoy fresh Hiphop from students graduating from Emcee Skool, established in 2018 by veteran Chicago hip-hop artist, poet, storyteller and frequent Collaboraction collaborator Teh'Ray Hale, aka Phenom. The evening will also showcase new fashions from Chicago's Elite Mind Apparel, known for its “Buy Black” or Not at All collection. Early arrival is strongly advised. Presented as part of Collaboraction's You Belong Here series.

Casa de Lore's: Cabachet

Sunday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25

A solo night of music, stories, and crochet, this high-energy cabaret celebrates the vibrant intersection of Cuban heritage, Miami life and Chicago culture. To experience Cabachet is to feel like you stepped into your prima's house. Sip a cafecito, eat a pastelito and share some stories in Spanglish, while being serenaded through a dynamic song mix of boleros, salsa, and some Broadway hits. The evening is curated and performed by Lorena Estevez, a first-generation Cuban-American, multidisciplinary artist with her own fiber arts business @casa_delore.

The People's Pot & Pantry

Monday, June 15, 22 and 29

Doors open at 4 p.m.

Free

Collaboraction looks forward to hosting The People's Pot & Pantry at The House of Belonging on three consecutive Mondays this month. In an effort to build community ties, strengthen mutual visibility, and battle food insecurity in the performing arts, community members are invited to dine on their dark day. Enjoy a free hearty meal including locally grown produce, browse the pantry for free items and bring your own containers to take home prepared food for the week. The People's Pot & Pantry is facilitated by Global Hive Laboratories with Cedillo's Fresh Produce, a family-run farm located in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. For more, visit globalhivelabs.org. To contact the organisers, email globalhivelabs@gmail.com.

RADIATE

Tuesday, June 16

6 p.m. creative workshop and sign up; 7 p.m. open mic

Tickets: Free

RADIATE is Collaboraction's monthly open mic series produced by The Luminaries, alums of Collaboraction's The Light youth ensemble. Each event begins with a guided workshop that invites participants to explore a theme or social change concept through art and reflection. The Luminaries then open the floor for performances from local artists, students, and community members, closing the night with a showcased featured artist.

THE FREQUENCY

Curated by DJ Lady D

With special guest Dr. Nicole Rawls

Tuesday, Wed, June 17

Doors open and music at 5:30 p.m.

Program at 6:30 p.m.

Suggested ticket: $20

THE FREQUENCY is a bold new monthly live speaker series supporting new energies, emerging thought leaders, and connections. Internationally renowned DJ/producer, TEDx speaker, Recording Academy Chicago Governor, and Collaboraction Executive Director DJ Lady D is introducing THE FREQUENCY to amplify voices, cultivate dialogue, and inspire collective action around today's most pressing cultural issues. Lady D will bring together artists, activists, civic leaders, and changemakers for immersive experiences that blend music, storytelling, and conversation.

THE FREQUENCY launches in June with special guest speaker Dr. Nicole Rawls, a Black anthropologist, astrologer and artist. Rawls will present “The Body as an Altar,” followed by conversation, collective movement and dancing with DJ Lady D.

The Belonging Bash

A benefit for The Light summer youth program and Collaboraction's House of Belonging

Saturday, June 20, 2 p.m. to midnight

Tickets: $20-$250

*Purchase before June 10 to take advantage of a 20% early bird discount

The Belonging Bash is an all-day, indoor/outdoor fest with food, drink, DJs and live performances. It starts with an outdoor, family-friendly block party in the Kimball Arts Center parking lot, and leads to a high-energy night of live comedy, music and DJs in Collaboraction’s new House of Belonging. The stacked line-up (at press time) features the Corey Wilkes Quartet staring Meagan McNeal (Lyric Opera’s Safronia, NBC’s The Voice), DJs Larry Miller and Craig Elliott, Dance Loud, DJ Lady D, The Black Puppet Show, Bilingual Improv School, Linda Sol, Vitigrrl, Zion Ali, The Happiness Club, The Light, The Luminaries, Yuri Lane, DJ Dreea, and Maria Huertas with MLTOONS Spanish for Kids. Enjoy food, drinks and community. Support the youth. Fund the future.

Sunday Family Magic with The Magical Myster AJ

Sunday, June 21, 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Get set for a fast-paced flurry of magic, circus, gut busting laughs and absurdity, guaranteed to enchant kids aged 4-10. This enchanting, interactive, hour-long performance is the brainchild of AJ Sacco, named “Best Magician in Chicago” by the Chicago Reader three years in a row. Tada! It’s funny for adults, too. So make it a magical family outing for Father’s Day - dads get in free!

Collaboraoke Round 1 winner Destiny Strothers

Collaboraoke: Real Band Karaoke

Thursday, June 25

Tickets: $25, includes one free drink ticket

Sign up to compete in Round 3 of Collaboraoke. This is your rare chance to show off your karaoke skills, but this time, backed by a live band! Chicago’s own Ocean and the Waves, led by Sam Ocean, is ready to rock your vocals with a 200-song repertoire of karaoke classics. See the full song list at collaboraction.org and start practicing your favorites. Each contest is hosted by Anthony Moseley, Collaboraction’s Artistic Director and crooner extraordinaire. Three winners will be selected to compete in the Collaboraoke Championship, Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. Proceeds support The Light, Collaboraction's youth program.

Rudy Mendoza, host of Cómo Se Dice? and founder, Bilingual Improv School

Cómo Se Dice?

Friday, June 26

Doors at 6:30 p.m., Show at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $20

"Cómo se dice?" is a monthly bilingual short-form improv show featuring a rotating cast of professional bilingual actors and comedians. The show is a throwback to the classic TV show, "Whose line is it anyway?" but in Spanglish. Cómo Se Dice? is hosted by Rudy Mendoza and is a premium production of the Bilingual Improv School as part of Collaboraction’s You Belong Here series.

The show is hosted by Rudy Mendoza and is a premium production of Bilingual Improv School, the only improv school where students can take an improv class in Spanish and English.

Frequencyhealing.love

Sunday, June 28, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Tickets: $15 students, $25 general admission

Sound, human connection and community healing converge in FrequencyHealing.LOVE, a 3-dimensional vibracoustic and digital sound bath. Creating a safe space where people can celebrate their growth and healing, these gatherings become more than events — they become emotionally restorative environments, holding containers for art, mindfulness, movement, conversation, and vulnerability to coexist harmoniously. More at deepcuddlefrequency.com.

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