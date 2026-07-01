Collaboraction Theatre to Host July Events at House of Belonging in Humboldt Park

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Collaboraction Theatre Company has announced its lineup of performances and community events for July at its new House of Belonging, located in the Kimball Arts Center in Chicago's Humboldt Park. Open since February, the company's new 4,000-square-foot venue features a 99-seat flexible theater, a 50-seat cabaret space with café and bar, serving as a home for theater, music, spoken word, youth performances, and community programming.

July Events

¡Ah Huevo!

Bilingual Improv School Student Showcase

Wednesday, July 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $12.50

A fully improvised comedy show featuring the students of Bilingual Improv School, the only place where students can take improv classes in Spanglish. Hosted by Rudy Mendoza, the showcase is presented as part of Collaboraction's You Belong Here series.

Disasterpiece

Presented by Mosaic Theatre Collective

Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15–$35

An immersive variety show where everything goes wrong—intentionally. Combining comedy, improvisation, audience interaction, and performances ranging from music and dance to drag, clowning, puppetry, and spoken word, Disasterpiece celebrates creativity while spotlighting emerging BIPOC and LGBTQ+ artists. Presented as part of Collaboraction's You Belong Here series.

The Frequency

Curated by DJ Lady D

Special Guest: Roy Kinsey

Tuesday, July 14

Doors and music: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6:30 p.m.

Event: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $5–$20

Collaboraction and Group Sounds present a new gathering series curated by internationally renowned DJ, TEDx speaker, Recording Academy Chicago Governor, and Collaboraction Executive Director DJ Lady D. The July installment features Roy Kinsey and explores hip-hop, literacy, storytelling, and cultural memory through conversation, music, and movement.

Outspoken LGBTQ Stories at Sidetrack

Fundraiser for Queer Fight Club

Wednesday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15

Hosted by Archy Jamjun and Chijioke Williams, this evening of storytelling focuses on the trans community and features Bev Rage, Travis Fiero, Anna DeShawn, Hart Lang, and Caroline Andres. Presented as part of Collaboraction's You Belong Here series.

RADIATE

Tuesday, July 21

Creative workshop and sign-up: 6:00 p.m.

Open mic: 7:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

Produced by The Luminaries, Collaboraction's monthly open mic begins with a guided creative workshop before opening the stage to local artists, students, and community members.

Collaboraoke: Real Band Karaoke Championship

Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 (includes one drink ticket)

After three preliminary rounds, past winners compete for the championship accompanied by Chicago band Ocean and the Waves. Hosted by Artistic Director Anthony Moseley, proceeds benefit Collaboraction's youth program, The Light.

The Sandra Delgado Experience

Friday-Sunday, July 24-26

Friday & Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $35–$55

Following her acclaimed performance at Joe's Pub in New York, Sandra Delgado returns with an intimate evening blending spiritual cabaret, dance party, live music, and storytelling. Joining Delgado are guitarist Richard Pena, pianist Manases Rivera, percussionist Coco Elysses, bandleader Roberto Carpacho Marin, drummer Janet Cramer, and trombonist Carol Macpherson.

Frankie Diaz Presents VOY PA' 20

Saturday, July 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets: $18

Frankie Diaz celebrates 20 years in music with his second all-Spanish solo concert, featuring original salsa, bolero, cha-cha, and Puerto Rican folk music. Presented as part of Collaboraction's You Belong Here series.

Cómo Se Dice?

Friday, July 31

Doors: 6:30 p.m.

Show: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Hosted by Rudy Mendoza, this monthly bilingual short-form improv show features a rotating cast of professional bilingual performers in a Spanglish take on Whose Line Is It Anyway? Presented as part of Collaboraction's You Belong Here series.

About the You Belong Here Series

In addition to producing its own programming, Collaboraction's You Belong Here series provides performance opportunities for independent artists and emerging organizations, with an emphasis on those located near the Kimball Arts Center in Humboldt Park. Curated by Sandra Delgado, the initiative provides free performance space and equipment, stage management, marketing and public relations support, and a generous revenue-sharing model.

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