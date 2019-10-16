Cirque Du Soleil Announces Cast & Creativs For New Holiday Production 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…

Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today the casting and creative team for the all-new family production, 'Twas the Night Before..., which will make its debut at The Chicago Theatre this holiday season. 'Twas the Night Before... is an exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil could imagine. This festive show about the wonders of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of families this holiday season. The production makes its World Premiere at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State Street, from November 29 through December 8, 2019 for 17 performances. Tickets are on sale now.

Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show, 'Twas the Night Before... is a flurry of love, Christmas cheer, rip-roaring fun and hugely lovable characters that will become a new tradition for families to cherish. Join Isabella, a curious girl who's become jaded by the hoopla surrounding Christmas, as she is whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world where she meets characters inspired by the original timeless poem. Discover what happened before Santa dropped in!

The international casting lineup features Tuedon Ariri (Canada) performing the Aerial Hammock; Katharine Arnold (United Kingdom) performing Aerial Cart; Rosie Axon (United Kingdom) and Adam Jukes (England) performing Inline Skating; Louis Chen, Peter Lin, Tim Wang and Alexandar Yu (Taipei) performing Diablo; Michele Clark (United States) performing Hula Hoop; Nicole Faubert (Canada) and Guillaume Paquin (Canada) in Aerial Duo Straps; Quentin Greco (Canada), Jacob Gregorie (Canada), Chauncey Kroner (United States), Timothé Vincent (Canada), Jinge Wang (China) and Evan Tomlinson Weintraub (Canada) performing Hoop Diving and Acrobatic Table; José Ignacio Flores Lopez (Spain) performing Block Balancing; Alexis Vigneault (Canada) performing Aerical Acrobatic Lamp and Jenna Beltran, Lyndsay Marie Farias, Kalila Hermant, Samuel Moore, Paul Ross, Diana Schoenfield, Paul Ross and Bianca Vallar (United States) as ensemble dancers.

The creative team consists of Daniel Fortin as Vice President Creation, Manuel Bissonnette as Creative Director, James Hadley as Stage Director & Writer, Genevieve Lizotte as Set Designer & Art Director, Edesia Moreno as Acrobatic Choreographer & Performance Designer, Vinh Nguyen Kinjaz as Choreographer, Jean-Phi Goncalves as Musical Composer, James Lavoie as Costume Designer, Nicolas Brion as Light Designer, and Ben Scheff as Sound Designer. The show is produced by Jayna Neagle under the helm of Cirque du Soleil Producer Marie-Josee Adam and Chief Executive Producer Yasmine Khalil.

"We are so excited to announce our cast and creative team for 'Twas the Night Before..., and can't wait to showcase their talents upon the stage in Chicago this holiday season," said Khalil. "Featuring original acrobatics, spectacular choreography, dazzling costumes, and familiar music sure to strike an emotional chord, 'Twas is a completely new experience that brings families together to celebrate the holiday spirit."

"We are thrilled to share with audiences the premiere of 'Twas the Night Before..., an all-new family production, as this classic Christmas story is brought to life onstage through the creative lens of Cirque du Soleil," said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live, The Madison Square Garden Company. "Through the visionaries behind the creative team coupled with the incredible artistry of the performers, we look forward to delivering an unforgettable production for families this holiday season that can only be seen at our venues: The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden."

For more information and tickets to 'Twas the Night Before... at The Chicago Theatre, visit chicagotheatre.com/cirque or call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or the Ticketmaster Box Office at The Chicago Theatre. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tickets starting at $30. Groups of ten or more please call 773-327-3778; discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Service charges apply to telephone, internet and box office pick-up orders. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.





