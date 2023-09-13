CircEsteem Hosts Annual Gala Next Month

The event is on Friday, October 13th, 2023.
CircEsteem has announced its highly anticipated Annual Gala, Circus Cabaret, scheduled to take place on Friday, October 13th, 2023 at the Drake Hotel. Hosted in the Gold Coast Room, this glamorous event promises to be a night of decadence, entertainment, and impact. Guests should expect a magical and immersive adventure that combines a red-carpet experience with the thrilling spectacle of circus and the intimate, artistic ambiance of cabaret.
Circus Cabaret will bring together, for the first time ever, a mix of eclectic and world-renowned circus performers for a captivating affair. We are pleased to announce our performers:
Throughout the gala, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring exclusive items and a raffle sponsored by Alaska Airlines valued at $2500. As we gather to celebrate our achievements, funds raised during Circus Cabaret will directly strengthen the CircEsteem mission by allowing us to continue our free after school programming and in-school residencies in 23+ schools across Chicago. CircEsteem is dedicated to reaching as many youth as possible by empowering them to grow their inner self-esteem, and serves over 1,500 youth annually.
Tickets for Circus Cabaret are now available and can be purchased by visiting: Click Here or the Events page on CircEsteem’s website. We encourage attendees to secure their tickets early, as this event is expected to sell out quickly. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses who wish to make a significant contribution to our cause and receive recognition for their support.
CircEsteem is deeply grateful to our sponsors and supporters who make our Annual Gala possible: Drexel Properties, Johnson Research Group, Juan Gabriel Moreno Architects, Porte Brown LLC, Berglund Construction, Levenfeld Pearlstein, Bronzeville Academy Charter School, Illinois Facilities Fund, and the Sidley Austin Foundation. For more information about the Annual Gala, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.circesteem.org or contact CircEsteem’s Development Manager, Katie Adams at katie@circesteem.org.
