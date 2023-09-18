CiderFest Comes to the Raue Center This Month

Raue Center celebrates the changing season with the upcoming CiderFest and Fall Discount Day on September 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Downtown Crystal Lake's Johnny Appleseed Festival.

This In-person promotional event will feature a selection of hard ciders including CiderBoys Caramel Apple, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, 2 Fools Rose Cider, and Right Bee Cider Semi-Dry. Patrons can also take advantage of great savings on newly released shows including the highly-anticipated return of its in-house professional theater company Williams Street Repertory and Raue Center School For The Arts.

RaueNOW Members who visit in person will save 37% on 4 tickets and online from 5 pm to Midnight with special code CIDER23. After Midnight, members can enjoy their usual 30% off and early access through the 10th.

Not a Member? Not to worry. Non-members save 20% on 2 tickets, in person only from 11 am-4 pm. Public access will begin at Noon on October 10th.

Stop by in person for some of the best discounts all year. Parents meet our new education director Rob Sharlow, who will discuss all the exciting changes to RCSA.

Want to know more about Raue Center School For The Arts? Join us for an Open house and registration on Tuesday, September 26th from 6-7 pm at Raue Center’s educational campus at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Learn about the updates to the program and what’s in store for the upcoming semester.

Join us for CiderFest as they celebrate the return of William Street Repertory and secure your seats early! The special in-person pre-sale event on September 30th is your chance to reserve your tickets at amazing savings. Following the pre-sale, RaueNOW members will enjoy exclusive access to ticket reservations until October 9. The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting October 10th.

Don't miss out on the return of the William Street Repertory and Raue Center School For The Arts. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and join us for a season filled with laughter, drama, and unforgettable memories.

For more information, ticket details, and updates on the upcoming productions, visit Click Here.