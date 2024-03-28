Christianee Porter Will Bring THE CHRISTI SHOW to the Den Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Den Theatre has announced a one-night-only performance of Christianee Porter’s “The Christi Show,” on Sunday July 21, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($35-$60) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Christianee Porter, also known as The Christi Show, is a proud native of Little Rock, Arkansas who currently resides in Atlanta Georgia. She is an entertainer that loves to act, sing, rap, and dance. In 2013, she decided to do Stand-Up Comedy. Christianee enjoyed performing on stage but became exhausted from fighting for a spot on the stage. She decided to start making Improv videos online as different characters. In July 2016, her character Ms. Shirleen went viral, and she started traveling the country performing Stand-Up comedy and singing as her. She has been seen on TVOne Sisters’ Circle and Fox’s Right This Minute, and Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Funeral. She was recently nominated for a NAACP Image Award, and she is daily blazing a trail for others to find the courage to follow their dreams. Christianee’s life is proof that sometimes your dreams can come true if you are willing to change your approach to achieving them.