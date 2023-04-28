Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago's Windy City Theatre Closes and Goes Up For Sale

"The Chicago theater community seems to want something we are not able to provide and that other leaders can do better."

Apr. 28, 2023  
Chicago's Windy City Theatre Closes and Goes Up For Sale

The Windy City Playhouse has closed and gone up for sale, The Chicago Tribune reports.

The building include a bar, dressing rooms, and two upstairs apartments. The theatre opened in 2015 at 3014 W. Irving Park Road at the western end of Chicago's North Center neighborhood.

Artistic Director Amy Rubenstein told the Tribune that she felt that "the Chicago theater community seems to want something we are not able to provide and that other leaders can do better."

Read the original story on The Chicago Tribune.

Premiering in March of 2015 with a mission to present contemporary, relevant, and approachable art, the Playhouse has quickly become a mainstay of the Chicago theater scene. In 2018, its runaway hit, the immersive SOUTHERN GOTHIC, solidified the Playhouse as *the* Chicago theater for one-of-a-kind audience experiences. Since then, the focus on immersive theater has garnered overwhelming critical acclaim, earned multiple Joseph Jefferson Awards, and allowed for the opening of a second, "pop-up" venue in Motor Row in 2019.



Chicago Cabaret Week Set For Next Month Photo
Chicago Cabaret Week Set For Next Month
Now in its second year, Chicago Cabaret Week showcases the diversity of artists and the growing number of venues offering cabaret performances throughout the year. It is also a celebration of the rich history of cabaret in Chicago, which dates back to the early 1900s and encompasses blues, jazz, American songbook, world music, pop, and Broadway.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theater Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theater
 Steppenwolf Theatre Company continues its 47th season with the Chicago premiere of Donnetta Lavinia Grays’ Last Night and the Night Before, a moving exploration of love – Black, queer, familial – and what must be sacrificed to raise a child. Check out photos from opening night here!
HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AT PLAY Extends Worldwide Debut Run in Chicago Through Labor Day Photo
HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AT PLAY Extends Worldwide Debut Run in Chicago Through Labor Day
Chicago's residents and visitors can now add some magic to their summer as Harry Potter: Magic at Play will extend its worldwide debut run at Chicago's iconic Water Tower Place (835 N. Michigan Ave.) through Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023.
TimeLine Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, and More i Photo
TimeLine Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, and More in 2023-24 Season
TimeLine Theatre Company, acclaimed for presenting plays that explore today's social and political issues through the lens of the past, has announced its 27th season. The company's 2023-24 subscription season will launch in September with the previously announced Chicago premiere of the internationally acclaimed THE LEHMAN TRILOGY presented at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You


Chicago Cabaret Week Set For Next MonthChicago Cabaret Week Set For Next Month
April 28, 2023

Now in its second year, Chicago Cabaret Week showcases the diversity of artists and the growing number of venues offering cabaret performances throughout the year. It is also a celebration of the rich history of cabaret in Chicago, which dates back to the early 1900s and encompasses blues, jazz, American songbook, world music, pop, and Broadway.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf TheaterPhotos: Inside Opening Night of LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theater
April 28, 2023

 Steppenwolf Theatre Company continues its 47th season with the Chicago premiere of Donnetta Lavinia Grays’ Last Night and the Night Before, a moving exploration of love – Black, queer, familial – and what must be sacrificed to raise a child. Check out photos from opening night here!
HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AT PLAY Extends Worldwide Debut Run in Chicago Through Labor DayHARRY POTTER: MAGIC AT PLAY Extends Worldwide Debut Run in Chicago Through Labor Day
April 27, 2023

Chicago's residents and visitors can now add some magic to their summer as Harry Potter: Magic at Play will extend its worldwide debut run at Chicago's iconic Water Tower Place (835 N. Michigan Ave.) through Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023.
TimeLine Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, and More in 2023-24 SeasonTimeLine Theatre Company to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, and More in 2023-24 Season
April 27, 2023

TimeLine Theatre Company, acclaimed for presenting plays that explore today's social and political issues through the lens of the past, has announced its 27th season. The company's 2023-24 subscription season will launch in September with the previously announced Chicago premiere of the internationally acclaimed THE LEHMAN TRILOGY presented at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse.
Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry, and More to Star in Steppenwolf Theatre's NO MAN'S LANDAustin Pendleton, Jeff Perry, and More to Star in Steppenwolf Theatre's NO MAN'S LAND
April 27, 2023

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation's premier ensemble theater company, will conclude its 47th season with Harold Pinter's celebrated masterwork No Man's Land directed by Les Waters (In the Next Room..(or the vibrator play), Dana H., Middletown), playing July 13 – August 20, 2023 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater.
share