Chicago's Windy City Theatre Closes and Goes Up For Sale

The Windy City Playhouse has closed and gone up for sale, The Chicago Tribune reports.

The building include a bar, dressing rooms, and two upstairs apartments. The theatre opened in 2015 at 3014 W. Irving Park Road at the western end of Chicago's North Center neighborhood.

Artistic Director Amy Rubenstein told the Tribune that she felt that "the Chicago theater community seems to want something we are not able to provide and that other leaders can do better."

Premiering in March of 2015 with a mission to present contemporary, relevant, and approachable art, the Playhouse has quickly become a mainstay of the Chicago theater scene. In 2018, its runaway hit, the immersive SOUTHERN GOTHIC, solidified the Playhouse as *the* Chicago theater for one-of-a-kind audience experiences. Since then, the focus on immersive theater has garnered overwhelming critical acclaim, earned multiple Joseph Jefferson Awards, and allowed for the opening of a second, "pop-up" venue in Motor Row in 2019.