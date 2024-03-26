Chicago's Sandbox Theatre Collective and Circuit Theatre Company To Present RICHARD II

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago's Sandbox Theatre Collective and Circuit Theatre Company have announced their co-production of RICHARD II, the first of Shakespeare's history plays, to be held Saturday April 27th, Sunday April 28th, and Monday April 29th at Bethany United Church of Christ.

Richard II is a story about identity, legacy, and their relationship to power. What happens when you're thrust into a position of power? What happens if you don't want it? Richard II explores exile and uprisings, and tells the stories of those with proximity to power - a story as timely today as it was in the 1500's.

The cast includes Audrey Napoli (Richard II), Helena Scholz-Carlson (Bolingbroke), Jerome Michael Jones (Gaunt), Jessie Shaw (Duchess of York), Korey Joseph (Exton), Courtney Feiler (Duchess of Gloucester), Jarvell Williams (York), Gavin Mueller (Northumberland), and Emma Marie Montoya (Aumerle).

The production team includes Em DeMaio (Co-Director), Sam Luis Massaro (Co-Director), Amanda Wright (Producer/Stage Manager), Alex Albrecht (Assistant Stage Manager), Nathan Keiller (Lighting Designer), and Mary-Helen Pitman (Sound Designer).

TICKETS

RICHARD II will hold three Chicago performances Saturday April 27, Sunday April 28, and Monday April 29 at 7:30 p.m. each evening at Bethany United Church, 4250 N Paulina St in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood. Tickets (varying price points) available here.

ABOUT SANDBOX THEATRE COLLECTIVE

Sandbox Theatre Collective, now in its second season, is a non-hierarchical theatre company that provides resources to artists looking to create their own work. STC's mission is to foster a safe and enthusiastic environment for resident artists to pitch their ideas and receive support and funding to help them come to life. Keep up with us on Instagram, @sandbox_theatre.

ABOUT CIRCUIT THEATRE

Circuit Theatre is dedicated to reclaiming the 'classics' in the theatre. As with RIchard II, their inaugural production, Circuit seeks to enliven the stories that have been traditionally reserved for the systemically privileged. We want to empower our communities of underrepresented identities to claim these stories, see themselves in our productions, and experience the transcendence of poetic theatre. circuittheatre.org