Chicago Theater Artists Respond to the Health Crisis

Dan Plehal, co-artistic director of Aura CuriAtlas Physical Theatre shared:

"The company was founded for the creative partnership, the energy and inspiration that fuel each other when our core members are in a room together, feeding off each other's ideas and enthusiasm," Plehal says. "That is something that can't be replicated in a digital format."

He continued to say,

"Designers might spend time improving their rendering skills, getting to know a new software or practicing designing for spaces or budgets they don't normally get hired for," he says. "For actors, there is text work, voice work, movement work and even audition practice. This is our time to do the homework we never have time for, while being patient for when we can put that practice to the test where theater is meant to be: in a room with an audience, not on a screen. Once folks can go out again, we will all be craving the exchange of energy only found in the theater. I think, right now, we can wait our turn."

