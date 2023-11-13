Chicago Tap Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season

Chicago Tap Theatre (CTT) has announcedthe 2023-2024 season and also highlight Jennifer Yonally and Dancer Molly Smith's new roles at Chicago Tap Theatre. Due to a Chicago Arts Recovery Program Grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events, CTT has been able to hire Jennifer Yonally as the first executive director of Chicago Tap Theater and promote Smith to a full-time position as operations and community engagement director. Yonally became a founding dancer of Chicago Tap Theatre and was also business manager before assuming her role as executive director. She has been an integral part of the company's development for 20 years. Smith will continue to dance with CTT as well as continue the role as rehearsal director.

“Our 20th anniversary was a huge year for us,” said Founder and Artistic Director Mark Yonnaly. “We launched new branding, had world premieres and shifted many responsibilities within the organization to better prepare the company for the future. We continue to Tap boldly into the future with a strong team of full-time staff and dancers. It is with great pride that I collaborate with these artists and watch established and emerging talent help shape the next 20 years of Chicago Tap Theatre.“

The 2023-2024 Chicago Tap Theatre season Includes, in chronological order:

Chicago Tap Allstars

Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Tickets are $25 with VIP packages available at ChicagoTapAllstars.eventbrite.com.

VIP Tickets are $75 and include early entry to watch dancers jam, first choice for seats and a private tour of Reggio “the Hoofer” McLaughlin's extensive Tap Dance traveling museum from Reggio.

Chicago Tap Allstars' Winter Wonderland includes Chicago Tap Theatre, M.A.D.D. Rhythms and some of Chicago's finest independent tap dancers, as well as young performers following in their footsteps. The artists will gather at the Harold Washington Cultural Center for a Tap holiday performance commemorating the holidays with dances themed to Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and the winter season.

Chicago Tap Theatre presents

Liaison

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 p.m.

The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ticket price TBD

The spring season kicks off with a new, updated edition of Liaison, an international program of Tap featuring Chicago Tap Theatre, Tapage of Toulouse, France and Tap Olé of Barcelona, Spain. Language barriers are no match for the universal language of rhythm, as this fifth edition of a CTT favorite returns with all new works and one or two favorites.

NOTE: CTT's annual fundraising gala will immediately follow the Sunday, March 10 performance.

Chicago Tap Theatre presents

Can you Hear Us Now: The Queer Tap Dance Revolution

The Edge Theatre, 5451 N. Broadway Ave.

Thursday, June 20, Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Ticket price TBD

CTT Rehearsal Director Molly Smith takes the lead of their first show. Celebrating Pride Month and inspired by Molly's vision, Molly Smith, Mark Yonally, Sterling Harris, and the dancers of CTT will create work that honors and is inspired by the breath and history of queer tap dance artists and jazz musicians.

Chicago Tap Allstars

National Tap Dance Day Weekend

May 25 and 26, 2024

Chicago Tap Theatre is proud to be a co-founder of Chicago Tap Allstars with M.A.D.D. Rhythms. Chicago Tap Allstars is a collaboration bringing unity and connection across the entire Tap community. May 25 is National Tap Dance Day and Chicago Tap Allstars marks the occasion with a weekend of events and classes.

Chicago Tap Theatre on Tour

Throughout 2023 - 2024, Chicago Tap Theatre continues to tour a variety of productions. For the most recent tour additions, go to ChicagoTapTheatre.org.

Current Tour Schedule includes:

Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Hulman Center at Indiana State University

Terre Haute, IN

Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

Performing with The Chicago Gay Men's Chorus in The Big Four

Auditorium Theatre Chicago

Chicago, IL

Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

Performing with The Chicago Gay Men's Chorus in The Big Four

The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

Skokie, IL

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at 7 p.m

Elgin Community College

Elgin, IL

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m

Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University

Charleston, IL

Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Dorothy Menker Theater/Fine and Performing Arts Center at Moraine Valley Community College

Palos Hills, IL

Special Appearances:

Chicago Gay Men's Chorus Holiday Show

Friday, December 8 and Sunday December 10

Auditorium Theatre

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts