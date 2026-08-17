Chicago Tap Summit to Return for M.A.D.D. Rhythms' 25th Anniversary

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M.A.D.D. (Making A Difference Dancing) Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, is proud to celebrate its 25th Anniversary at the Chicago Tap Summit, October 2 - 4, at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. (47th Street entrance).

The premier Illinois tap dancing event of the year follows M.A.D.D. Rhythms Day in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 1. This Anniversary Summit includes three days of dance, discussion and classes while celebrating the tap dance community with tours and panels as well as the premiere of works from company Co-Founder Bril Barrett, who has been named to Newcity's Players 50 Hall of Fame (2026) and received “The Hoofer Award” from Tap City in 2025, as well as a premiere from Co-Founder Martin “Tré” Dumas III. Additionally, a screening of “Beyond a Shuffle,” a new documentary about M.A.D.D. Rhythms will be shown. For information on the Chicago Tap Summit and the other events go to MADDRhythms.com.

Chicago Tap Summit

October 2 - 4

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. (47th Street entrance)

The 2026 Chicago Tap Summit welcomes participants from Chicago and around the world for three days of dance, discussion and classes celebrating the tap dance community with instructors Maud Arnold, Bril Barrett, Ian Berg, Tristan Bruns, Andrew Carr, Ja'bowen Dixon, Star Dixon, Martin “Tré” Dumas III, Izaiah Harris, Caleb Jackson, Donnetta Jackson, Lisa Latouche, KJ Sheldon and Mr. Taps.

Friday, Oct. 2

Classes on Friday, Oct. 2, the first day of the Summit includes a three-hour residency with Andrew Carr. Carr will teach participants dances from his show “To Love You Always.” Also, available is Caleb Jackson's three-hour residency sharing with attendees dances from his show “Wonder.” Both performers from these residencies will participate in Sunday night's closing ceremony and film screening at the Harold Washington Cultural Center.

In addition, the Cultural Center will include a “Room Full of History,” Reggio's traveling museum. The day will conclude with a welcome party for all.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday's classes include a panel on the history of M.A.D.D. Rhythms from its P.O.V. and an evening of performances beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The performances include two world premieres from the two founders of M.A.D.D. Rhythms. Bril Barrett's “Oscar Plays Gershwin,” a vibrant tap production using dancers' feet as percussion to reimagine Oscar Peterson's George Gershwin album and Martin “Tré” Dumas III''s “My Personal Stash,” a work that honors his father, Martin Dumas Jr., by transforming Rasputin Stash's soul/funk grooves into a vibrant tap percussive experience.

Tickets and registration available at MADDRhythms.com.

Sunday, Oct. 4

The Summit concludes with classes and the premiere of the documentary, “Beyond A Shuffle,” by Nora Clark, sharing the history of M.A.D.D. Rhythms and includes live performances from the Friday's intensive classes. “Alienworx' VP,” Nora Clark's first original work, this documentary is a collaboration with her 501(c)3 non-profit, Tap That Brass and is currently fundraising to complete production of this new piece on the M.A.D.D. Rhythms company.

“Beyond A Shuffle” is about Bril Barrett, who started M.A.D.D. (Making A Difference Dancing) Rhythms as a way to lead a life of example for his younger siblings, as well as give back to the youth of Chicago. Barrett wanted to create a company whose model was one of respect for the art and history of tap dance and whose permanence would create stability for its members.

More than two decades later, M.A.D.D. Rhythms has since touched the lives of thousands of dancers and young people, whether they were pursuing the incredible training of being a company member, needed a positive alternative to the streets of Chicago or just as an outlet to express themselves or improve their quality of life. For more information, please visit TapThatBrass.org.

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