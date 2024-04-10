Chicago Shakespeare Theater Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Subscriptions are available now.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced its 2024-25 season lineup, which kicks off this June. Subscriptions are available now. Learn more here.
Learn more about the full lineup below!
Introduce young audiences to the wonder of live theater and the power of imagination. Corduroy comes to life from the pages of the cherished children’s books to the stage in a heartwarming 60-minute production.
Journey to the magical realms of Middle-earth as J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy of books is brought to the stage in a US premiere musical. This theatrical event makes for an unforgettable experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike.
Artistic Director Edward Hall stages Shakespeare’s gripping tale of youthful ambition and adventure. Through a contemporary lens, he explores the thrill and destructive power of war, examining nationalism at its most dangerous and seductive.
The Royal Shakespeare Company makes its triumphant return to Chicago for the first time in 30 years. In her first season as RSC’s co-artistic director, Tamara Harvey directs Shakespeare’s mystical adventure—a stirring tale of love, hope, and miracles.
Straight from a twice-extended Broadway run! In a Harlem salon, love will blossom, dreams will flourish—and secrets will be revealed—as a tight-knit community is forced to confront what it means to be an outsider in the place they call home.
Meet the fabulous Roya as she welcomes you into her home to celebrate Nowruz, the Iranian New Year. Laughter abounds in this deeply personal tribute to the playwright’s mother, deliciously portrayed by the person who knows her best—her son.
In addition to school matinees for over 20,000 students from across the region, this abridged production will also play public performances on Saturdays. Enjoy all the exhilaration, foolishness, and delight of young love—in just 75 minutes.
Teatro La Plaza from Lima, Peru blends Shakespeare’s text with personal anecdotes, pop music, dance, and wry humor as a group of young performers with Down syndrome create an original, joyful celebration of self-expression.
Olivier Award Winner, Best New Musical! Take an unforgettable rock-and-roll journey through the soaring triumphs and devastating lows of an iconic band that influenced generations, all told through The Kinks’ irresistible music.
This soul-affirming story charts the lives of two middle-aged Black men as they explore the loyalties and betrayals of brothers, fathers, and sons. Olivier Award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti now reframes the play, setting it in Chicago.
