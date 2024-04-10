Chicago Shakespeare Theater Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced its 2024-25 season lineup, which kicks off this June. Subscriptions are available now. Learn more here.

Learn more about the full lineup below!

Corduroy

June 18–July 14, 2024

Introduce young audiences to the wonder of live theater and the power of imagination. Corduroy comes to life from the pages of the cherished children’s books to the stage in a heartwarming 60-minute production.

The Lord of the Rings

July 19–September 1, 2024

Journey to the magical realms of Middle-earth as J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy of books is brought to the stage in a US premiere musical. This theatrical event makes for an unforgettable experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Henry V

September 6–October 6, 2024

Artistic Director Edward Hall stages Shakespeare’s gripping tale of youthful ambition and adventure. Through a contemporary lens, he explores the thrill and destructive power of war, examining nationalism at its most dangerous and seductive.

Pericles

October 20–December 8, 2024

The Royal Shakespeare Company makes its triumphant return to Chicago for the first time in 30 years. In her first season as RSC’s co-artistic director, Tamara Harvey directs Shakespeare’s mystical adventure—a stirring tale of love, hope, and miracles.

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

January 14–February 2, 2025

Straight from a twice-extended Broadway run! In a Harlem salon, love will blossom, dreams will flourish—and secrets will be revealed—as a tight-knit community is forced to confront what it means to be an outsider in the place they call home.

Avaaz

January 21–February 9, 2025

Meet the fabulous Roya as she welcomes you into her home to celebrate Nowruz, the Iranian New Year. Laughter abounds in this deeply personal tribute to the playwright’s mother, deliciously portrayed by the person who knows her best—her son.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

February 4–March 8, 2025

In addition to school matinees for over 20,000 students from across the region, this abridged production will also play public performances on Saturdays. Enjoy all the exhilaration, foolishness, and delight of young love—in just 75 minutes.

Hamlet

March 13–23, 2025

Teatro La Plaza from Lima, Peru blends Shakespeare’s text with personal anecdotes, pop music, dance, and wry humor as a group of young performers with Down syndrome create an original, joyful celebration of self-expression.

Sunny Afternoon

March 21–April 27, 2025

Olivier Award Winner, Best New Musical! Take an unforgettable rock-and-roll journey through the soaring triumphs and devastating lows of an iconic band that influenced generations, all told through The Kinks’ irresistible music.

Hymn

April 29–May 25, 2025

This soul-affirming story charts the lives of two middle-aged Black men as they explore the loyalties and betrayals of brothers, fathers, and sons. Olivier Award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti now reframes the play, setting it in Chicago.