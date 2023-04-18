Chicago STAR WARS Comedy Show Comes to The Suburbs

Chicago is well-respected as one of the premier theater cities in the country. Famous shows to get their start in the Windy City include Organic Theatre's Bleacher Bums, Steppenwolf's August: Osage County, Lookingglass Theatre Company's Metamorphoses, and one of the most successful musicals of all time: Grease! that got its start at the Kingston Mine nightclub.

The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams is a one-woman comedy that has been packing houses in Chicago. Now the show is coming to the suburbs - with two days of performances in May at Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles before going on the road with stops in Florida, Kansas City, MO, and Indiana.

Starring actress and comedian Victoria Montalbano, The Princess Strikes Back is a thrilling romp that tells the star's search for love despite none of her prospects ever living up to the shadow cast by her first crush: Han Solo.

"This story is hilariously funny but at the same time has elements of nostalgia and romance," raves Rikki Lee Travolta who is executive producing for the joint production between Steel Beam Theatre and Truth & Justice Entertainment. "Suburban audiences are going to fall in love with The Princess Bride. We can't wait to bring it to St. Charles in May."

Starting off the performance in full Princess Leia slave girl garb from 1983's Return of the Jedi, Montalbano explains how she realized her ideal man as a pubescent girl watching Star Wars movies. And the man who stirred such new and exciting feelings in her young loins was none other than Han Solo - the handsome, sarcastic, dashing wanted man brought to life by Harrison Ford.

From there she launches into a detailed account of how all her successes and failures in love can be traced back to the influences of Han Solo and the Star Wars Universe. It is both funny and moving. There is plenty of Star Wars material, and at the same time provides a touch of romance and comedy treasure.

"The Princess Strikes Back is selling out houses in Chicago. Now we're bringing this amazing one-woman-show to St. Charles. It's like getting the chance to see Lily Tomlin's The Search for Intelligent Life in the Universe or Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking in their heyday," adds Travolta.

The Princess Strikes Back will play Friday May 19th and Sunday May 21st at Steel Beam's divine space in the heart of downtown St. Charles as a part of Star Wars Comedy Weekend featuring a full slate of entertainment.

On Saturday May 20, Star Wars Comedy Weekend at Steel Beam Theatre will feature the always spectacular Any Suggestions? Improv Troupe in a special Sci Fi-themed show that would make even master Jedi Luke Skywalker break his stoic demeanor.

Any Suggestions: May The Force Be With Us All is a night of improv and comedy that will have any Star Wars fan laughing their storm trooper boots off. The night will be filled with quick witted improv entertainment including taking suggestions from the audience.

"Any Suggestions? Improv Troupe is always hysterical. Having a special Star Wars themed show will keep the comedy running all night. We are expecting people to be rolling in the aisles," muses Steel Beam's managing director Catie Early.

In addition to the comedy of Victoria Montalbano's The Princess Strikes Back and Any Suggestions: May The Force Be With Us, Steel Beam will be hosting a costume contest at the theatre. Star Wars fans will be able to submit a photo of their costume ahead of time on Facebook, winners will be voted on during the Any Suggestions: May The Force Be With Us event on May 20. Full details will be available at www.SteelBeamTheatre.com.

"Star Wars Comedy Weekend is not to be missed. Whether you are local to St. Charles are coming in from the city or one of the neighboring communities, you'll have an out of this world comedic experience with Steel Beam in May," promises Early.

Tickets for The Princess Strikes Back and Any Suggestions May The Force Be With Us are available at www.SteelBeamTheatre.com.