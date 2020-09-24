Chicago Philharmonic Fall Programming Starts October 4

Chicago Philharmonic's 31st Season: Together safely brings beloved symphonic and chamber music to Chicagoans of all ages and backgrounds in virtual Fall "Hear it Together" series and two socially-distanced, outdoor chamber concerts.

To stay connected to our friends and communities, this fall we will showcase three treasured performances from our archives for our "Hear it Together" series, hosted by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck. The fall lineup features digital events of Sonorous Earth (October 4), The Dream (November 1), and David Perry + Friends (December 6) at 4 PM. Each virtual event will include live commentary between host, Scott Speck, and co hosts: Augusta Read Thomas, Nick Pupillo, and David Perry throughout their respective concert.

Programming this fall will not only place the observer onstage, right in the middle of the action, during the virtual event but they will have digital access to the event's recording for 24-hours. Beginning promptly at 4 PM will be featured performances from Chicago Philharmonic's NEXT! initiative that gives fresh, talented musicians the opportunity to be heard by Chicago Philharmonic patrons, musicians, and conductors.

The series begins on October 4th with Scott Speck accompanied by special guest composer Augusta Read Thomas, revisiting the world premiere of Sonorous Earth, performed by Chicago Philharmonic and Third Coast Percussion. Inspired by Thomas' 2012 Resounding Earth for percussion ensemble alone, Sonorous Earth was commissioned by the Chicago Philharmonic or percussion quartet and orchestra. The concerto features over 300 bells and gongs sourced from a range of cultures and historical periods, Sean Connors from Third Coast Percussion will talk about what it was like performing this work. Prior to the main program, NEXT! returns with Shift Englewood Youth Orchestra. Ayriole Frost, Executive Director, will introduce their original work and performance Sick Beats.

Scott Speck revisits The Dream, a collaborative performance by Chicago Philharmonic and Visceral Dance Chicago, with special guest-host and choreographer Nick Pupillo. Music, dance, and literature converge for a striking, theatrical reimagining of Fyodor Dostoyevsky's story, "The Dream of a Ridiculous Man." Your senses will be awakened by astonishing choreography, sensational music ranging from Rachmaninoff to Radiohead. Prior to the main program, NEXT! will feature newly created work between dancers from Visceral Dance and People's Music School's String Quartet.

The series closes with Scott Speck welcoming beloved Chicago Philharmonic violin virtuoso David Perry as his special guest host. The pair will provide historical context and perspective about David Perry + Friends, featuring music from George Walker and Florence Price who made their mark in classical music by enhancing Western traditions and embracing their African roots. This special chamber concert is presented in collaboration with Midsummer's Music. Prior to the main program, NEXT! will feature a performance from Chicago Children's Choir.

After the safe and successful Chicago Phil Chamber concert "Romantic Strings" on September 13, "Chicago Phil Brass" will return to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts on October 11. Come hear popular songs from West Side Story (1957) like "I Feel Pretty" and "Maria" by American composer Leonard Bernstein, who inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, wrote his own music tale of "star-cross'd lovers." A Russian favorite, Ewald's delightful Romantic style Quintet No. 1 (the first of its style) is sure to please and Gershwin's "Bess, You are My Woman Now" blends the musical genres of spirituals, jazz, and blues. Tickets for Out Back Summer Sessions, a live, socially-distanced series in North Shore's parking lot, can be purchased at http://www.northshorecenter.org/.

Fall programming support for "Hear it Together" began this week, encouraging loyal patrons and donors to make a suggested donation. Chicago Phil fans will be happy to know that a modest suggested donation of $15.00 is requested for each "Hear it Together." In honor of individual (suggested donation of $45) and family (suggested donation of $70) support to Fall "Hear it Together" programming, donors will receive links to the program 48-hours before the event. Donations can be made by visiting http://chicagophilharmonic.org/HearItTogether.

"HEAR IT TOGETHER" - SONOROUS EARTH

Sunday, October 4 2020

4PM, Virtual Event

Digital access to recording of the live event will be available for 24-hours.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/hear-it-together-sonorous-earth/

"OUT BACK SUMMER SESSIONS" - CHICAGO PHIL BRASS

Sunday, October 11 2020

4PM, Live Event

Seating will be pre-assigned to maximize social distancing; patrons are expected to wear a face mask.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/chicago-phil-chamber-brass-quintet/

"HEAR IT TOGETHER" - THE DREAM

Sunday, November 1 2020

4PM, Virtual Event

Digital access to recording of the live event will be available for 24-hours.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/hear-it-together-the-dream/

"HEAR IT TOGETHER" - David Perry + FRIENDS

Sunday, December 6 2020

4PM, Virtual Event

Digital access to recording of the live event will be available for 24-hours.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/hear-it-together-david-perry-friends/

