Chicago Magician John Sturk Elected National President Of The Society Of American Magicians

Sturk will officially take office during the S.A.M. Annual Convention July 23-26, 2023.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

John Sturk, a Chicago magician and musician, has been elected National President of The Society of American Magicians. Sturk will be the 107th president to serve in the office.

"I'm honored and humbled to serve in this historic capacity and to preserve and protect the legacy of the world's oldest magic society," said Sturk. ​​

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and its suburb of Plymouth, Sturk moved to Chicago in 2007 after graduating from Michigan State University to take a position as Project Coordinator at Fun, Incorporated, America's largest magic manufacturer. Employed with Fun, Inc from 2007-2014, Sturk worked on developing and marketing new magic products sold worldwide. Recipient of several awards, he won 1st Place at the legendary Abbott's Magic Get-Together competition in 2006 and the Table-Hopping Magic Championship at the 2017 S.A.M. Convention in Indianapolis.

Sturk describes himself as an all-purpose magician, having performed in venues as varied as birthday parties, libraries, restaurants, corporate engagements, nightclubs, and theaters. He continues to perform public and private engagements all around the Midwest. At 39 years old, Sturk is the​​ first millennial to serve the S.A.M. as National President.

In addition to magic, Sturk is also a highly-sought musician. Specializing as a piano accompanist for many of Chicago's improv comedy institutions, he has performed at The Annoyance Theater, iO Chicago, CSz Chicago, Laugh Out Loud, Chicago Magic Lounge, and many independent productions. Today, he accompanies and serves on the faculty for The Second City Training Center - Chicago, among other theater companies.

In 2018, Sturk became an Official Artist for Hammond Organs U.S.A., manufacturers of the original Hammond Organ. His Hammond organ group plays at jazz venues throughout Chicagoland, including the world-famous Green Mill Cocktail Lounge.

Sturk will officially take office during the S.A.M. Annual Convention July 23-26, 2023, in New Orleans, LA, and serve for the following 12 months.

The Society of American Magicians, founded on May 10, 1902, in Martinka's famous magic shop in New York City, New York, is the oldest and most prestigious magical society in the world. For over a century, it has promoted the ideals shared by Kellar, Houdini, Thurston, and more than 50,000 others worldwide who have held membership in the society. Harry Houdini served as National President from 1918 until his death in 1926, making him the longest-serving president in S.A.M. history. No person has served more than one year since then. The official S.A.M. website is www.magicsam.com.



