Chicago Magic Lounge Unveils Holiday Programming & First Artist-in-Residence For 2024

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago’s home for close-up magic, kicks off its 2024 Artist-In-Residence series withPeter Samelson’s Magic, Love, Mystery. In this mesmerizing performance, Samelson takes you on a journey through the enigmatic world of love, exploring its many forms and revealing its secrets. Magic, Love, Mystery runs Wednesdays at 7:00pm, January 10 – March 27, 2024.Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

Experience the mystery of love through the eyes of a magician with Peter Samelson's one-man show, Magic, Love, Mystery.

Through his masterful storytelling, Peter explores how love can inspire us, transform us from the inside out, and even transcend death. Minds will be read, the imperceptible bond between soul mates will be revealed, and the boundaries of loss and mortality will be crossed, uncovering how memories shape our past and future.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, entertainment, and wonder as Peter Samelson takes you on a whimsical journey through the mystery of love. Get ready to experience pure magic and unlock the secrets of love.

About the Artists

Peter Samelson insists he doesn’t do magic, he only helps people to see it. He is an illusionist/entertainer/philosopher, blending simplicity and sophistication as he provokes thought and inspires wonder.

Recently appearing on Penn & Teller's Fool Us, the pair praised Peter Samelson as "one of the greatest living magicians." Samelson, master magician and off -Broadway star, literally wrote the book on Theatrical Magic. Co-founder of New York City's longest running off -Broadway magic show Monday Night Magic and frequent performer at Speakeasy Magick, one of NY's hottest new shows at the McKittrick Hotel, Peter has been hailed as New York's most distinguished illusionist, entertainer, and philosopher.

Christened “the soft-spoken conceptualist of sorcery” by the New York Times, Peter Samelson is a recipient of the Merlin Award for Lifetime Achievement, Peter is one of the most sought-after theatrical wizards. He has created magic for some of Broadway's biggest plays and musicals including Leap of Faith, Harvey, The Cherry Orchard, The Winter’s Tale, the National Tour of Pippin, the musical Houdini, Carnival at the Papermill Playhouse, Tom Stoppard's Travesties, and the Menotti opera The Consul. Additionally, Peter has created and starred in three critically acclaimed one-man off -Broadway shows: The Magician, PaperWork, and Radnevsky's Real Magic.

What distinguishes Peter from other artists in the fi eld of Illusion is his commitment to making Magic an Art. His performance is more than mere entertainment, touching the hearts of his audiences in a way few evenings can.

Magic, Love, Mystery will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, January 10 – March 27, 2024. Tickets are priced $42.50 (Main Floor) and $47.50 (Front Row).

