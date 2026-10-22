Chicago International Violin Competition Now Accepting Registrations
Young Artist Division (Ages 7-17) / Senior Artist Division (Ages 18-28).
The Chicago Violin Competition (CVC), an international violin competition held online, providing young talent an outlet to exhibit their art on the world's stage, is now accepting registrations for its 2028 edition, scheduled for November 26, 2028.
This online competition welcomes talented violinists aged 7-28 from around the world. Recognized for its high standards and commitment to nurturing young talent, CVC connects musicians worldwide through a virtual stage. Check previous award winners.
Registration Deadline: October 31, 2028
Young Artist Division (Ages 7–17)
Concertos: Barber – Concerto, 1st Movement; Bartók – Concerto No. 1, 1st Movement; Bruch – Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, 1st Movement; and more.
Solo Works and Showpieces: Bach – Partita in E Major, Preludium; Bazzini – La Ronde des Lutins; Paganini-Kreisler – La Campanella; and more.
Senior Artist Division (Ages 18–28)
Concertos: Bartók – Concerto No. 2, 1st Movement; Dvořák – Concerto, 1st Movement; Elgar – Concerto, 1st Movement; and more.
Solo Works and Showpieces: Bach – Chaconne from Partita No. 2; Corigliano – The Red Violin Caprices; Ernst – Der Erlkönig; and more.
Registration Information
Deadline: October 31, 2028
Entry Fee: $225 for Young Artist Division; $275 for Senior Artist Division
Registration: REGISTER HERE
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