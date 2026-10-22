Chicago International Violin Competition Now Accepting Registrations

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The Chicago Violin Competition (CVC), an international violin competition held online, providing young talent an outlet to exhibit their art on the world's stage, is now accepting registrations for its 2028 edition, scheduled for November 26, 2028.

This online competition welcomes talented violinists aged 7-28 from around the world. Recognized for its high standards and commitment to nurturing young talent, CVC connects musicians worldwide through a virtual stage. Check previous award winners.

Registration Deadline: October 31, 2028

REGISTER HERE

Young Artist Division (Ages 7–17)

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Concertos: Barber – Concerto, 1st Movement; Bartók – Concerto No. 1, 1st Movement; Bruch – Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, 1st Movement; and more.

Solo Works and Showpieces: Bach – Partita in E Major, Preludium; Bazzini – La Ronde des Lutins; Paganini-Kreisler – La Campanella; and more.

Senior Artist Division (Ages 18–28)

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Concertos: Bartók – Concerto No. 2, 1st Movement; Dvořák – Concerto, 1st Movement; Elgar – Concerto, 1st Movement; and more.

Solo Works and Showpieces: Bach – Chaconne from Partita No. 2; Corigliano – The Red Violin Caprices; Ernst – Der Erlkönig; and more.

Registration Information

Deadline: October 31, 2028

Entry Fee: $225 for Young Artist Division; $275 for Senior Artist Division

Registration: REGISTER HERE

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 04 Hrs 23 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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