﻿Chicago Human Rhythm Project Presents Anniversary HOlIDAY RHYTHMS This December

Holiday Rhythms 2023 at the legendary Jazz Showcase will feature Jazz diva Dee Alexander, CHRP Artistic Director Jumaane Taylor, the Eric Hochberg Trio, and more.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Chicago Human Rhythm Project Presents Anniversary HOlIDAY RHYTHMS This December

﻿Chicago Human Rhythm Project to present 35th Anniversary presentation of Holiday Rhythms. Get full details below.

Holiday Rhythms

 

December 4, 18, 7 PM

35th Anniversary Chicago Human Rhythm Project presents an all new Holiday Rhythms tapping into the spirit of the season - literally! Holiday Rhythms 2023 at the legendary Jazz Showcase will feature Jazz diva Dee Alexander, CHRP Artistic Director Jumaane Taylor, the Eric Hochberg Trio featuring Hochberg (bass) with Tim Mulvenna (drums) and Steve Million (piano) as well as an eclectic list of guest artists each night!

 

Traditional tunes like Little Drummer Boy and God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen will never be the same and less well know arrangements like African Sleigh Ride and Zat You Santa Claus will bring new meaning to "the spirit."

 

Special Guests on December 4 include Irish Bodhran master, Mike Austin, alto-sax phenom Brent Griffin, Jr., Josie Award winner Irene Michaels and a surprise or two.

 

Special Guests on December 18 include: Rhythm Impossible star Jason Janas, CHRP Founder Lane Alexander, Forte Community Music Project and a cameo appearance by cast members from the national touring company of . . . surprise to be announced soon!

 

Jumaane Taylor, Artistic Director

"This year's Holiday Rhythms will be what you know and what you never knew. Tradition with a twist."

 

LANE ALEXANDER, Founding Director

"More than ever, we need to come together and celebrate our humanity, take a moment to simply enjoy each other's company and the spirit of the holiday season. Jumaane has created that moment."

 

$75 Premium Seats include "best seat in the house" and 1 complimentary drink and sweets

$50 General Admission Seats include great seats and sweets

Tickets are available through Eventbrite:

 

Dec 4: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/723686033407?aff=oddtdtcreator

Dec 18: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/727866828277?aff=oddtdtcreator

Or by visiting www.Chicagotap.org

 

Jazz Showcase

 

Dearborn Station

806 S. Plymouth Court

Chicago, IL 60605

 

 

Chicago Human Rhythm Project (CHRP) presents innovative performances and education programs that foster social reconciliation and economic development through American tap and percussive arts.

 

CHRP has been presenting percussive dance/arts since 1988, evolving from a men's duet company into the world's first, year-round presenter dedicated to foot-drumming and contemporary rhythmic expression. Central to CHRP's performance, education and community activating programs is its mission to build bridges between individuals and communities through the practice and appreciation of rhythm.

 

Whether as part of Chicago's International Festival of American Tap, Rhythm World; the collaborative citywide percussive dance festival, STOMPING GROUNDS; year-round education programs in Chicago Public Schools, We All Got Rhythm; its project-based ensemble, Stone Soup Rhythms; or its shared dance/arts incubator, the Mayfair Arts Center (MAC), CHRP focuses on artistic excellence, innovation, cultural pluralism and economic justice.

 

CHRP received an Emmy nomination for its PBS-ITVS documentary JUBA! Master of Tap and Percussive Dance; curated the first-ever full-length tap concert in a major theater at the Kennedy Center; has officially represented the U.S. in dance festivals in South America, Asia and Europe; and has been lauded as a pioneer in the field by the New York Times. Former students include our Artistic Director, Jumaane Taylor, MacArthur “Genius” Michelle Dorrance, Broadway dancer, choreographer and Tony-nominated Jazz at Lincoln Center soloist Jared Grimes - among many others.

 

﻿For information, visit chicagotap.org.




Recommended For You