CHRP's Rhythm World, Chicago's International Festival of American Tap, will host 3 weeks of ground shaking tap dance in performance and education programs July 8 - 24 featuring many of today's leading and emerging artists from around Chicago and the United States in six venues throughout Chicago, led by CHRP's new Artistic Director, virtuoso and visionary, Jumaane Taylor.

Rhythm World will feature free and affordable concerts at five venues around Chicago including the Black Legislators Auditorium at the DuSable Museum of African American History, the historic Jazz Showcase, the Beverly Arts Center, Polk Bros Park Lake Stage at Navy Pier, and the MCA, Chi

This year, Rhythm World features 12 master artists from around the US and Chicago including the Ella Fitzgerald and Glenn Gould of the tap community - Dianne "Lady Di" Walker and Sam Weber - as well as Broadway Hoofers Karissa Royster and Brinae Ali, Tap Dog's Anthony Russo, Dorrance Dance ensemble member Christopher Broughton, Las Vegas Tap Festival producer Victoria Jones, Chicago's tap-answer to Justin Bieber, Sean Kaminski, the St. Louis ensemble MoSTLy Tap directed by Maria Majors, Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" Christina Carminucci and CHRP's virtuosic, visionary Artistic Director, Jumaane Taylor.

The comprehensive education programs that start on July 8 and run continuously through July 24 include 32, 90-minute Masterclasses, 8, 5-hour courses, an 18-hour Choreographic Residency and 18-hour Teacher Certification Program and the 60-hour American Tap Conservatory for pre-professional and emerging artists.