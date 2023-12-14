Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Chicago Dancers United Becomes Chicago Dance Health Fund

Find out more about this organization's commitment to supporting the health and well-being of dancers.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Chicago Dancers United Becomes Chicago Dance Health Fund

CHICAGO DANCE HEALTH FUND Chicago Dancers United, which has supported the health and wellness of Chicago's professional dance community through The Dancers' Fund for more than 30 years, announces that, effective January 1, 2024, the organization will operate and distribute grants with a new identity: Chicago Dance Health Fund.
 
“Our mission, vision, and commitment to the health and well-being of Chicago's professional dance community remain the same,” explained Board President Sara Schumann. “We believe the new name better represents everyone in the community we serve and clarifies what we do.”
 
The mission of Chicago Dance Health Fund is to foster the health and wellness of Chicago's professional dance community by providing financial support for preventative health care and critical medical needs. Anyone living in the Chicago area who is working in or retired from a professional capacity within Chicago's dance community—dancers, technical staff, administrators, choreographers, instructors, accompanists, and more—is eligible and may apply to CDHF for a grant anytime during the year.  
 
The organization's primary annual fundraiser, Dance for Life, showcases the city's unique variety of dance traditions and styles by bringing together multiple professional dance companies and dancers from throughout Chicago, who unite to support their peers by generously donating their time, energy, and artistry, for a one-night-only performance. The 33rd annual Dance for Life takes place August 10, 2024 at the Auditorium Theatre.
 
Chicago Dance Health Fund is supported, in part, by Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the MacArthur Funds for Culture, Equity, and the Arts at the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation. Partnerships include AIDS Foundation Chicago, American Cancer Society, Howard Brown Health, and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.
 
For more information, visit cdhf.org.


