Chicago Dance Crash and Artistic Director Jessica Deahr will expose the Jolly Roger Corporation for what they truly are as the tell-all reunion episode is conducted live in front of a studio audience overlooking our great city with The Final $tage Rooftop Reunion Episode, fit for all ages, playing at the Lakeshore Sport & Fitness Lincoln Park outdoor rooftop (free parking!), 1320 W. Fullerton Avenue, Chicago IL 60614., August 27 & 28.

Opening Night is Friday, August 27 at 7:30pm just before sunset. The Final $tage is choreographed by Deahr and company Rehearsal Director KC Bevis in collaboration with the dancers - with world premiere works by Jackie Nowicki, Monyett Crump and Walter Maybell with a special piece throwback by Jim Morrow. Special outdoor, transitional lighting by Erik S. Barry. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and a special High Tide Matinee on Saturday at 1:30pm... all attendance is seated and every show comes WITH SNACKS. Don't miss your chance to get all the dirt and behind-the-scenes info from the dancers who lived it in this unapproved, unsanctioned reunion episode.

Cost includes 2 drinks, 1 SNACK & free attendance to the performance: $20 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under and may be purchased at www.ChicagoDanceCrash.com. Patrons who still have their Flashbake Chips implanted must submit to pre-screening for enhanced abilities.

Choose your SNACKS wisely & see your favorite Final $tage cast members in person (as well as via holographic flashbacks).

After a year of shutting in, protesting and premiering 2020's "The Last First" documentary (you can watch here https://bit.ly/2VytawA); Dance Crash fills the void that the Jolly Roger Corporation disappeared into by giving the city what they really want... a live reunion episode of the sector's most popular dance reality streaming show, The Final $tage! Remember all of those hungry, desperate contestants sweating and starving while your Star Votes poured into the Jolly Roger's pocket? Remember the sponsor-specific dance numbers that had a monopoly over your screen? Want to know exactly how the secret Upgrade Test Sessions created the Strength, Speed, and Style upgrades that you, the viewers, unwittingly paid for over the last 3 years? Well this is your chance to see the dancers first-hand as they remember all the ups and downs, twists and turns while they competed for your Stars and fed their Flashbake Chips! Your special outdoor, upper atmosphere seating is designed to help remember life before The Great Pause, after the High Tide, and better experience the great Creative Renaissance we all enjoy today.

And yes... after all of the recent food shortages, we know you're hungry. The Jolly Roger boycott and the Corporation's alleged tampering of supply chains has led to Chicago Dance Crash partnering with Lakeshore Sport & Fitness to bring you SNACKS!

Your $20-$15 purchase, along with free attendance to the show, will give you 2 drink tickets + 1 choice of SNACK:

• "Flashbake Chips" & Guac

• "Hummus Among Us" & Veggies

• Cheese & "Non-Enhanced Meat"

The Lakeshore Sport & Fitness rooftop bar menu will include wine, beer, cocktails and nonalcoholic bevs. Stay before & after for dinner and more drinks or SNACKS to further benefit Chicago Dance Crash.

The cast for The Final $tage Reunion Rooftop Episode includes: KC Bevis, Monternez Rezell, Logan Howell, Kelsey Reiter, Diamond Burdine, Imani Williams and Anna Goetz.

The purchase of $20-$15 will get you a seat to the performance along with 1 snack and 2 drinks (alcoholic or non). All attendance is seated. Parking in the building's lot is free and encouraged. All COVID guidelines active at show-time will be adhered to. Ticket-buyers will be asked to sign a waiver at the reception desk. Seats are very limited and more tickets may or may not open up depending on guidelines.