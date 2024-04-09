Chicago Children's Museum To Host Adults-Only Evening Of Play CAMP HIDE N SEEK In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​​​​​​Inspired by the Museum’s ongoing mission to provide “Play for All” the Chicago Children’s Museum Associates Board will present the return of “Camp Hide N Seek”, a one-night only, 21+ special fundraising event inviting guests to eat, drink and play in the Museum after hours on Saturday, May 4th from 7 pm - 11 pm at the Chicago Children’s Museum, 700 E. Grand Ave. General admission tickets are available now online for $125 along with a variety of event sponsorship packages.

As the largest cultural institution in the City of Chicago devoted solely to serving children and the important adults in their lives, funds raised during the event will support the museum’s community inclusion initiatives programs including Museums for All, Play for All, arts programming and STEM hands-on programming.

Attendees will join in on the adventure sporting their best glamping cocktail attire and will have the opportunity to enjoy three open bars, hearty appetizers, dancing, live music, camp-inspired activities including S’mores on the terrace, and play within the museum exhibits including a photobooth, friendship bracelet-making in the Art Studio, bag toss, Cardboard Derby in the Tinkering Lab, a friendly game of “flip cup” under Cloudbuster, karaoke in Circusville, archery in Treehouse Trails, digging for prizes in the Dino Expedition and even fishing for prizes in Water City.

“We are thrilled to be hosting such a fun and interactive after-hours experience here at the Museum this May,” said Emilie Neumeier, Chicago Children’s Museum Associates Board Member and Event Co-Chair. “Camp Hide N Seek will offer a grown-up view into the incredible exhibits our Museum presents to children and how vital they are for the wellbeing, growth and inspiration of all children that walk through our doors. The evening will be a night to remember and we welcome one and all to get together with a group of friends and come play in the Museum!”

About Chicago Children’s Museum

Chicago Children’s Museum has been the premier destination for play-filled early childhood experiences since 1982 located at Chicago’s Navy Pier. Recently acknowledged as one of the top 10 best children’s museums in the country for 2024 as awarded by USA TODAY in their 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Chicago Children’s Museum, at its core, believes in the power of play. The museum is intentionally designed for experimentation, creativity and learning for all children. From accessibility and inclusion to imagination and beyond the engaging exhibits, both rotating and permanent, are a continuous representation of taking educational entertainment to new heights to further early childhood development and enrichment for all.

To provide sponsorship or purchase tickets to Camp Hide N Seek, please visit https://www.chicagochildrensmuseum.org/hidenseeksponsorship. Attendees can also find FAQs regarding the special experience on their website.