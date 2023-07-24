Chicago Cabaret Professionals Presents Emerging Artist Showcase, August 24

Performers are competing to receive the Denise Tomasello Cabaret Scholarship to support the production of a solo cabaret show. 

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Photo 1 VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Photo 2 Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 4 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE

Chicago Cabaret Professionals Presents Emerging Artist Showcase, August 24

Chicago Cabaret Professionals Presents Emerging Artist Showcase, August 24

After Chicago Cabaret Professionals successfully launched the organization's first Emerging Artist Showcase in 2022, the Showcase returns this year with the concert scheduled on August 24 at 7:30pm at Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago. 

This concert will feature five members of Chicago Cabaret Professionals who are finalists in the Emerging Artist Showcase, competing to receive the Denise Tomasello Cabaret Scholarship to support the production of a solo cabaret show. This year's emerging artists are AnaMae Rose Bances, Emily Buckner, Jace McCloy, William James Jr., and Siobhan Townsend. Each artist will perform a three-song set and a panel of judges will choose a winner. The concert will also feature a performance by the winner of the 2022 Emerging Artist Showcase, LaShera Moore.

 

The Showcase culminated a month-long process with aspiring cabaret artists submitting audition materials, and a panel of industry professionals selected the five finalists. In preparing for the Showcase, each finalist received one-on-one mentoring and coaching by seasoned members of Chicago Cabaret Professionals. They were also offered in-person rehearsal sessions with Showcase Music Director, Howard Pfeiffer.

“The Showcase is designed to give each performer mentorship from experienced cabaret artists to develop, produce and market their own, solo cabaret show,” says Ellen Winters Reynolds, Producer and Master of Ceremonies for the showcase. “Mentorship is so much a part of the cabaret community — and it's one of the core missions of Chicago Cabaret Professionals.”

The mentors of this year's Showcase are Joan Curto, David Edelfelt, Hilary Feldman, Beckie Menzie, and Daryl Nitz. The judges for the Final Showcase will be Sharon Carlson, Wydetta Carter, Laura Freeman, Elisabeth Howard, Kyle Hustedt, and Philip Seward.  

Tickets for the Chicago Cabaret Professionals Emerging Artist Showcase are available at Click Here. General admission is $25 and a VIP table for two is $80. 

Chicago Cabaret Professionals Emerging Artist Showcase is sponsored by Chicago DCase.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
ARC Music Festival Announces After Dark Afterparty Lineups For 2023 Edition Photo
ARC Music Festival Announces After Dark Afterparty Lineups For 2023 Edition

ARC Music Festival, Chicago's flagship house and techno festival, has announced the ARC After Dark afterparty lineups for its 2023 edition taking place September 1-3. ARC heads into its third year firmly rooted as a fan-favorite in the global festival circuit, continuing to bring internationally renowned talent to the birthplace of house music.

2
Refracted Theatre Company Announces Cast and Crew For TAMBO & BONES Photo
Refracted Theatre Company Announces Cast and Crew For TAMBO & BONES

Refracted Theatre Company has announced the cast and production team for TAMBO & BONES, Dave Harris's genre-defying play that transcends time and usurps cliché, directed by Mikael Burke. TAMBO & BONES runs October 12 - November 11, 2023, with previews October 5 - 8 at the Bookspan Theatre at The Den.

3
The Sarah Siddons Societys SWELL SOIREE to Play Piano Forté in August Photo
The Sarah Siddons Society's SWELL SOIREE to Play Piano Forté in August

The Sarah Siddons Society will present the Swell Soirée, a remarkable evening of cabaret performances celebrating The Great American Songbook on Wednesday, August 16 at 6 pm at Piano Forté

4
The Den Theatre to Present BACK TO SCHOOL Comedy Show Next Month Photo
The Den Theatre to Present BACK TO SCHOOL Comedy Show Next Month

The Den Theatre has announced a special one-night-only Back to School comedy show featuring Erica Nicole Clark, Jamie Shriner, Seth Davis, Ty Riggs, David Donnick, and Jordan Gamby, all former and current teachers from the Chicago area, on Thursday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park (7/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City e.t.c.’s: Eat, Pray, Bigfoot In Love
e.t.c. Theater (4/20-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WARHOL Special Event: Joseph Freeman
McAninch Arts Center (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Light
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre (8/05-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie
Citadel Theatre Company (9/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Improvised Comedy
The Bit Theater (1/06-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The White City: An Audible Exhibition on H.H. Holmes (Recorded))
A Theater in the Dark (3/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Teacher's Lounge Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (9/15-9/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You