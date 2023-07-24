Chicago Cabaret Professionals Presents Emerging Artist Showcase, August 24

After Chicago Cabaret Professionals successfully launched the organization's first Emerging Artist Showcase in 2022, the Showcase returns this year with the concert scheduled on August 24 at 7:30pm at Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago.

This concert will feature five members of Chicago Cabaret Professionals who are finalists in the Emerging Artist Showcase, competing to receive the Denise Tomasello Cabaret Scholarship to support the production of a solo cabaret show. This year's emerging artists are AnaMae Rose Bances, Emily Buckner, Jace McCloy, William James Jr., and Siobhan Townsend. Each artist will perform a three-song set and a panel of judges will choose a winner. The concert will also feature a performance by the winner of the 2022 Emerging Artist Showcase, LaShera Moore.

The Showcase culminated a month-long process with aspiring cabaret artists submitting audition materials, and a panel of industry professionals selected the five finalists. In preparing for the Showcase, each finalist received one-on-one mentoring and coaching by seasoned members of Chicago Cabaret Professionals. They were also offered in-person rehearsal sessions with Showcase Music Director, Howard Pfeiffer.

“The Showcase is designed to give each performer mentorship from experienced cabaret artists to develop, produce and market their own, solo cabaret show,” says Ellen Winters Reynolds, Producer and Master of Ceremonies for the showcase. “Mentorship is so much a part of the cabaret community — and it's one of the core missions of Chicago Cabaret Professionals.”

The mentors of this year's Showcase are Joan Curto, David Edelfelt, Hilary Feldman, Beckie Menzie, and Daryl Nitz. The judges for the Final Showcase will be Sharon Carlson, Wydetta Carter, Laura Freeman, Elisabeth Howard, Kyle Hustedt, and Philip Seward.

Tickets for the Chicago Cabaret Professionals Emerging Artist Showcase are available at Click Here. General admission is $25 and a VIP table for two is $80.

Chicago Cabaret Professionals Emerging Artist Showcase is sponsored by Chicago DCase.