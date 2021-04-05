Chicago Cabaret Professionals Presents CABARET BEAT- MUSIC & CONVERSATION

Chicago Cabaret Professionals will present new online series that combines interviews and performances by cabaret veterans and new performers. Cabaret Beat - Music & Conversationwill be hosted by singer/actor Wydetta Carter, and will feature two artists each week for the half hour show.

The format includes a live performance by the artist, a taped performance and an interview that focuses on what inspires the artist's cabaret projects. A focus is on how cabaret connects music and art to our community and beyond, even during the pandemic when venues were closed and many music-related jobs were cancelled.

This eight-episode series will premier on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 6:00pm and can be seen on the CCP YouTube and Facebookchannels. Join the CCP mailing list for direct links to the shows at www.chicagocabaret.org.

Episode One will feature cabaret singer Cathy Glickman & cabaret singer/pianist Carolyn Wehner.

Host Wydetta Carter is on the Production Committee with Chicago Cabaret Professionals and serves as Principal Councilor for Actors Equity in the Central Region of the stage actor's union. She is a singer/actor especially known for musical theatre, jazz and as a wedding singer. Ms. Carter is also a wedding officiant and teacher of "SongOlogy," song interpretation.

Cabaret Beat Season 1 Schedule

April 11 - July 18, 2021

All episodes will be available on Facebookand YouTube.

Episode 1 - April 11

Guests: Cathy Glickman and Carolyn Wehner

Episode 2 - April 25

Guests: Maureen Christine and Kevin Wood

Episode 3 - May 6 (Mother's Day)

Guests: Lou Gale and David Edelfelt

Episode 4 - May 23

Guests: Laura Freeman and Michael Joseph Mitchell

Episode 5 - June 6

Guests: Carla Gordon and Ellen Winters Reynolds

Episode 6 - June 20 (Father's Day)

Guests: Cynthia Clarey and Cindy Firing

Episode 7 - July 4 (Independence Day)

Guests: Catherine Thomson and Charles Kouri (

Episode 8 - July 18

Guests: Wendy Parman and Josephine Sanges