Chicago Cabaret Professionals Emerging Artist Showcase Finalists Set To Perform This Week

The performance is on August 24 at 7:30pm at Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago. 

By: Aug. 23, 2023

The five finalists of the 2023 Chicago Cabaret Professionals Emerging Artist Showcase will be performing on August 24 at 7:30pm at Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago. Each will perform a three-song set and a panel of judges will determine the winner, who will receive the Denise Tomasello Cabaret Scholarship to support the production of a solo cabaret show. The concert will also feature a performance by the winner of the 2022 Emerging Artist Showcase, LaShera Moore.

This year's emerging artists are:

Siobhan Townsend, an actor and performer whose theater credits include TITLE OF SHOW, DISASTER! THAT NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS and ANYTHING GOES. She is currently working as a private voice coach, and freelance multi-instrumentalist. Siobhan is a graduate of Columbia College Chicago and Suffolk County Community College. 

Jace McCloy is a 26-year-old Baritone from Lansing, Michigan! He’s most known for his work with Chicago Cabaret Professionals, the Beverly Arts Center THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER), and the iconic Woodstock Playhouse in Woodstock, New York (Summer Stock Season 2022)! Jace is also a songwriter with a recently released album, Development! streaming on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms.

Emily Buckner is an actress and singer who hails from North Carolina. Relatively new to Chicago, Emily has performed in multiple Chicago Cabaret Professionals productions, including 100 Years of Disney, a recent Musical Mondays event.

William James Jr. is a versatile singer and actor who is proud to have been born and raised on Chicago’s southside. He was an early collaborator in early workshops of HAMILTON and has toured in some of the most iconic shows in Broadway history. William currently stars as Curtis in the TPTC production of DREAMGIRLS.

AnaMae Rose Bances is a Chicago native and has been performing since childhood, beginning their career in the Chicago Children's Choir and Voice of Chicago. They went on to perform with Lyric Opera (Carmen) and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (Carmina Burana). They were a finalist in NATS Classical Competition (2019) and placed in the Schmidt Vocal Competition (2018). 

The Emerging Artist Showcase culminated a month-long process with aspiring cabaret artists submitting audition materials, and a panel of industry professionals selected the five finalists. In preparing for the Showcase, each finalist received one-on-one mentoring and coaching by seasoned members of Chicago Cabaret Professionals. They were also offered in-person rehearsal sessions with Showcase Music Director, Howard Pfeiffer.

Tickets for the Chicago Cabaret Professionals Emerging Artist Showcase are available at Click Here. General admission is $25 and a VIP table for two is $80. 

Chicago Cabaret Professionals Emerging Artist Showcase is sponsored by Chicago DCase.




