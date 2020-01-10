Celebrate Valentine's Day Weekend at the Music Institute of Chicago

For "date night" on Valentine's Day weekend, the Music Institute of Chicago presents "From the Heart," a concert featuring members of the Music Institute's internationally renowned faculty performing romantic music, Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston.



Concertgoers may enjoy champagne and chocolates with a program of jazz and classical works featuring piano, violin, marimba, flute, guitar and more, as follows:

Brahms's Waltzes Op. 39, Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 15

Schubert's Sonatina, Op. 137, No. 2

Kreisler's Liebeslied and Liebesfreud

Rachmaninoff's Variation XVIII from Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini

Piazzolla's "Romantico" from Cinco Piezas Para Guitarra

Albeniz's "Granada" from Suite Espanola

Mangore's Una Limosna Por El Amor De Dios

Clara Schumann's Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22

Schumann/Liszt's Widmung

Schubert/Liszt's Standchen

Liszt's Sonetto 104 del Petrarca from Années de pèlerinage

Gershwin's An American in Paris/medley from Porgy and Bess

Waxman's 1930 film Young in Heart (excerpts)

Hanson's Serenade

Ron Surace's "Latin Love" and "Sky Blue"

Pianist Fred Simon and electric guitarist David Onderdonk performing original works and Valentine's Day standards

Music Institute faculty performing (to date) include pianists Claire Aebersold and Ralph Neiweem (duo pianists in residence), Daniel Baer, Elaine Felder, Soo Young Lee, Katherine Petersen, Fred Simon, Ann Surace and Ron Surace (duo), and Reiko Yamada; violinists Charlene Kluegel, Sarah Plum, Rachelle Puccini, and Addison Teng; percussionist Josh Graham (on marimba); flutist Maria Schwartz; and guitarists Brad Conroy and David Onderdonk.



Patrons may present their tickets at the Evanston locations of Farmhouse, Bar Louie, and other area restaurants for special discounts.



The Music Institute's 2019-20 season continues with a double header of jazz-focused concerts-"Piano Giants" featuring the Marcus Roberts Trio March 14 and a tribute to Art Blakey March 28-followed by the Formosa Quartet performing its exclusive collection of music April 4.

"From the Heart" takes place Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m.

at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in Evanston.

Admission is $50 for VIP seating, $25 for advance purchase,

and $30 at the door.

Tickets are available at musicinst.org/nch or by calling 847.448.8326.

All programming is subject to change.





