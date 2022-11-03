Catch Grammy/Latin Grammy Nominated Mariachi Herencia De Mexico & Lupita Infante At Copernicus Center in November

Latin-GRAMMY and GRAMMY nominees and current tourmates, Mariachi Herencia de México and Lupita Infante have announced their first collaboration, Hay Unos Ojos, a moving tribute to Linda Ronstadt. The single and music video are available across all digital platforms. Hay Unos Ojos is the second single from Herederos, Mariachi Herencia de México's fifth studio album released just last month to rave reviews.

Ronstadt first recorded Hay Unos Ojos in 1987, written for her by legendary musical director Rubén Fuentes, as part of her iconic mariachi album Canciones de Mi Padre. Ronstadt's album stands as the biggest selling non-English language album in American record history.

Watch video:

The Chicago natives, Mariachi Herencia de México are in the middle of a wildly successful U.S. tour with stops in many cities: New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, and Las Vegas, among them. The Herederos tour, which currently features Lupita Infante as the band's special guest, will take place through the end of the year and will continue throughout 2023 by popular demand.

About Mariachi Herencia de México

The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre's influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed the Mariachi Herencia de México. The energetic, virtuosic Latin GRAMMY-nominated group has issued chart-topping albums and performed across the North American continent. Nuestra Herencia, their 2017 debut album, topped the Latin streaming charts. 2018's Herencia de la Tierra Mía was produced by celebrated industry veteran Javier Limón and charted atop all major streaming services. 2019's Esencia topped industry charts, while a second volume, issued in 2020 performed similarly. In 2022, Herederos appeared as the group were performing a wildly successful North American tour.

About Lupita Infante

Mexican American singer/songwriter, Lupita Infante is deeply versed in the traditional mariachi, ranchera and norteño traditions, which she has successfully adapted for new generations. Granddaughter of Mexican icon Pedro Infante, Lupita Infante carries on her family's musical legacy with a power and passion in her voice. In 2020, her single Dejaré was nominated for a Latin GRAMMY, and a year later, she received a GRAMMY nomination for "Best Regional Mexican Album" for La Serenata.

Upcoming Tour Dates

October 22, 2022, Union Colony Civic Center, Greeley, CO

October 29, 2022, Downey Theatre, Downey, CA

October 30, 2022, Clark Center for the Performing Arts, Arroyo Grande, CA

November 1, 2022, Sundance Square, Fort Worth, TX

November 6, 2022, Copernicus Center, Chicago, IL

December 10, 2022, UNLV Performing Arts Center, Las Vegas, NV

January 14, 2023, Peery's Egyptian Theater, Ogden, UT

