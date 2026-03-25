Cast and Production Team Set For AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at TimeLine Theatre

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The Chicago premiere of Amy Herzog's new version of Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People, directed by TimeLine Company Member Ron OJ Parson, is the long-awaited inaugural production at TimeLine Theatre's new home at 5035 N. Broadway in Chicago. Previews start May 6. Press opening is Thursday, ﻿May 14 at 7 p.m. Performances run through June 7.

Herzog's thunderous new version of Ibsen's historic masterwork, the Tony Award-nominated talk of Broadway last season, brings a 144-year-old literary classic forward to today, speaking directly to our times about what it means when citizens stand up to power.

When a respected doctor in small-town Norway makes a deadly discovery that threatens the health of the entire village, he raises the alarm. But as local leaders—including his brother, the mayor—scramble to protect their own interests, the truth becomes inconvenient, and the doctor finds himself the target of the very community he's trying to protect. Winner of the 2024 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation, this vibrant new version of An Enemy of the People asks: what happens when doing the right thing means losing everything?

An Enemy of the People premiered on Broadway in March 2024 in a star-studded and headline-grabbing production directed by Sam Gold and featuring Jeremy Strong (Succession) and Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos).

To inaugurate its new Uptown home, TimeLine's eight-person cast features five TimeLine Company Members: Will Allan (he/him) as Dr. Thomas Stockmann, Behzad Dabu (he/him) as Peter Stockmann, Charles Andrew Gardner (he/him) as Captain Horster, Anish Jethmalani (he/him) as Aslaksen, and David Parkes (he/him) as Morten Kiil. Rounding out the cast are Kenneth Hamilton (he/him) as Billing, Grayson Kennedy (he/him) as Hovstad and Campbell Krausen (she/her) as Petra Stockmann, all making their TimeLine debuts.

The production team for An Enemy of the People includes Amy Herzog (Adapter, she/her), Henrik Ibsen (Playwright), Ron OJ Parson (Director, he/him), John Culbert (Scenic Designer, he/him), Christine Pascual (Costume Designer, she/her), Brandon Wardell (Lighting Designer, he/him), Nicolas Bartleson (Properties Designer, he/him), André Pluess (Sound Designer, he/him), Maren Robinson (Dramaturg, she/they), Dina Spoerl (Dramaturgical Display Designer, she/her), and Olivia Sullam (Stage Manager).

“Capping off our 29th season, we're celebrating an incredible milestone with An Enemy of the People as the inaugural production in our new home in Uptown,” said TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers. “This fresh adaptation of a classic play is a timely and powerful story to christen our new theatre. Its tale of speaking truth to power and risking everything to bring the facts to light feels incredibly resonant in this moment. And we've assembled a stellar team of artists to bring it to life, including five TimeLine Company Members—the most who have appeared together at any point in the past decade. With this provocative play and knockout cast, we're proud to embark on TimeLine's thrilling next chapter.”