Cast and Designers Announced for THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS

A brand new holiday musical for families with teens and tweens, but enough smart humor to keep adults entertained as well, will premiere in Chicago this holiday season. THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS - developed by Chicago-based non-profit company CPA Theatricals and produced in collaboration with Greenhouse Theater Center - is a completely original 90-minute musical about a brilliant young woman just out of high school and her quest to save Christmas. Music is by Dylan MarcAurele, with book and lyrics by Jaclyn Enchin and Jennifer Enchin, based on a story by Larry Little. Additional lyrics by Mike Ross and additional content by Larry Little and James Zager. THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS will play from November 27 - December 29 at the Greenhouse Theater Center - upstairs main stage. The press opening is December 7 at 2:00 pm.



In THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS, Grace, a strong young woman fresh out of high school and fascinated by stars, planets, and distant galaxies, is stuck working in her family's toy store in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, three days before Christmas. Desperate to leave and start a new life, she is suddenly transported to the Land of Forgotten Toys, where she learns that Santa has been captured by his evil sister Charlotta! It is up to Grace and her rag tag group of modern misfit toys to rescue Santa and save Christmas!



Leading the cast is Bre Jacobs as Grace. Jacobs won acclaim last year in Firebrand Theatre's production of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE and was one of Chris Jones's "Hot New Faces of 2019" in the CHICAGO TRIBUNE. The evil Charlotta will be played by Liz Norton, who burst onto the Chicago theatre scene in Theo Ubique's A NEW BRAIN and was most recently seen in Kokandy Productions' HEAD OVER HEELS.



Joining them are Mary-Margaret Roberts as Nikki, Quinn Kelch as Schmedrick,

Randolph Johnson as Santa, Katie Reid as the Queen, Brittney Brown as Karaoke, Catharine Reyes McNamara as Fun Oven Supreme, Evelyn Crane as Barbara Doll, Connor White as Trivia, Lucas Crossman as Taxi Transformer, Jabari Thurman as Game Dude, Joe Scott as Elf 1, and Maya Keane as Elf 2. Kristin Brintnall is adult alternate/understudy and Liliana Martens and Kyler Rettberg are the child alternates/understudies.

The show is directed by Nicholas Reinhart, who directed and choreographed TRIASSSIC PARQ THE MUSICAL for Circle Theatre Chicago. Choreography and Associate Direction is by Dina DiCostanzo and music direction by Stephen Coakley. The design team includes Evan Frank (scenic design), Robert Hornbostel (sound design), G. Max Maxin (lighting design) Christina Leinicke (costume design), Kevan Loney (projection design), Tyler King (associate projection design), and Jim Radloff (properties design). James Zager is Dramaturg, Allyssa O'Donnell is Assistant Director/ Assistant Choreographer, and Andrew Donnelly is Stage Manager.

Individual tickets, priced at $45.00, are on sale now at www.greenhousetheater.org or by phone at 773-404-7336. Group Tickets, priced at $39 ($25 for student groups over 11 years old), are available at www.grouptheatertix.com. For more information visit www.landofforgottentoystthemusical.com





