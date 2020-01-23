Cast and Crew Have Been Announced for Theo Ubique's GREY GARDENS

Cast and crew were announced today for Theo Ubique's production of the hilarious and heartbreaking musical GREY GARDENS, to be performed at the Howard Street Theatre at 721 Howard St., Evanston, from March 6 to April 26, 2020. Harmony France will assume the dual roles of the younger Edith Bouvier Beale and Beale's daughter "Little" Edie Beale, the reclusive aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. France, the Founding Artistic Director of Firebrand Theatre has won raves for her leading roles in such musicals as VIOLET, Dessa Rose, and most recently in Firebrand's ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE; Artistic Director Fred Anzevino will direct the musical by Doug Wright, Scott Frankel, and Michael Korie. The press opening performances will be Sunday, March 15 at 7:00 pm and Monday, March 16 at 7:30 pm., following previews from March 6-14.

Nancy Kolton , who was seen most recently in Porchlight's ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER and Theater at the Center's ANNIE WARBUCKS, will play Edith Bouvier Beale ("Big Edie") at age 78. Kyrie Anderson will play "Little" Edie at age 23. Anderson appeared recently as Sandra Bloom in BoHo's BIG FISH, and she earned a Jeff Award nomination for leading actress in a musical for BLOOD BROTHERS with Theo Ubique.

The production team includes Resident Music Director Jeremy Ramey (Music Director), Jon Martinez (Assistant Director, Choreographer), Nicholas James Schwartz (Scenic Designer/Technical Director), Steph Taylor (Costume Designer), James Kolditz (Lighting Designer), Giselle Castro (Sound Designer), Keith Ryan (Wig Designer), Jillian Gryzlak (Properties Designer), Kathy Logelin (Dialect Coach), Daryl A. Ritchie (Production Manager), Brenden Zwiebel (Stage Manager), and Joshua Kime (Assistant Stage Manager).

GREY GARDENS

The story begins in 1941, when the older Edie (France) is in a troubled marriage and the younger Edie (Anderson) has hopes of marrying Joseph Kennedy Jr., brother of the future U.S. President. The second act takes place in 1973, when the 79-year-old divorced Big Edie (Kolton) and the never-married 56-year-old Little Edie (France) are living alone together in their decaying Long Island estate of Grey Gardens. The 2006 Broadway production won Tony Awards for Christine Ebersole , who played both the Big Edie of 1941 and the Little Edie of 1973; and for Mary Louise Wilson , who played Big Edie at age 79.

Book by Doug Wright, Music by Scott Frankel, Lyrics by Michael Korie

Directed by Fred Anzevino

Music Direction by Jeremy Ramey

March 6 - April 26, 2020

Ticket prices previews (Fridays - Sundays March 6 - 14): $35.00



Ticket prices regular run (Thursdays - Sundays December 19 - January 26): $42.00 - $54.00

$5.00 discount for seniors and students on regular run seats

Dinner (optional) is $29.00. Advance reservations required

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 7:00 pm.

All performances will be held at the Howard Street Theatre, 721 Howard Street, Evanston

More information at www.theo-u.com or by phone at 773-347-1109 weekdays.

Student/Industry Rush All Season Long!



(Starting 15 minutes before curtain, all unsold seats will be released for $20 for those with a valid student ID or for industry with biz card or headshot.)





