Cast and Creative Team Revealed For Raven Theatre's NIGHT WATCH

Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company has announced the cast and production team for the Fall revival of classic psychological thriller NIGHT WATCH, written by Lucille Fletcher. The production arrives just in time for theatregoers to celebrate the Halloween season, running October 11 - November 12, 2023 (previews October 5 - 8) on Raven Theatre’s stage at 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets ($35 - $45) are on sale now at www.raventheatre.com.

What’s more nightmarish: not being able to trust those around you… or not being able to trust yourself? Moonlit streets, a restless mind and a large window have become Elaine’s nightly routine in her luxurious city townhouse. But insomnia is the least of her worries when a dead body appears in the window of an abandoned, squalid unit across the street. To make matters worse, the body disappears before her husband, best friend or maid have a chance to witness the atrocity. This suspenseful revival is filled to the brim with tricks and twists, leaving audiences on a psychological rollercoaster until the very. last. Second.

Directed by Georgette Verdin, NIGHT WATCH’s cast includes Aila Ayilam Peck as Elaine, Kroydell Galima as her husband John, and Jodi Gage as Blanche, with Matthew Martinez Hannon as Appleby and Vanelli, Christopher Meister as Walker and Hoke, and Kathy Sciambatterra as Helga and Dr. Lake. First staged in 1972, the play earned rave reviews before being adapted into a film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Laurence Harvey in 1973.

Raven Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, Sarah Slight, shared her insights on this production of NIGHT WATCH leading up to Halloween, saying: “In all three of our plays next season, the characters are wrestling with the power dynamics of their familial relationships, asking the questions, “Who has power in our lives? And why?” Lucille Fletcher was known for writing suspenseful plays, films, and radio dramas that tackled these kinds of questions. At its core, Night Watch is a thriller in the vein of Hitchcock that will keep people guessing. It feels absolutely right that we produce it in October, just in time for Halloween.”

Raven Theatre’s NIGHT WATCH runs October 11 - November 12, 2023, with previews October 5 - 8. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. on the Johnson Stage at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets are $45, with discounts available for students, military, and industry ($35 previews); to purchase tickets and for more information about Raven Theatre’s 41st season, visit www.raventheatre.com.