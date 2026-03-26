Cast Set for THE RED LION at Eclectic Full Contact Theatre
The production will be directed by Stephanie Murphy at Bramble Arts Loft with tickets priced at $30.
Eclectic Full Contact has revealed the cast and crew for the their final show of season 14, The Red Lion, by Patrick Marber, at the Bramble Arts Loft.
When a small-time football club brings on a promising new recruit, it seems the team may finally step into the spotlight. But as the star rookie's future proves lucrative for those around him, he's thrown into a battle of principles between the team's money-hungry manager and its caretaker still pining for the glory days. Both a love letter to the sport and an examination of its less savory traditions, THE RED LION delves behind the scenes of Britain's most beloved pastime, and the familial bonds-and strains-that sports teams create.
The cast includes Daniel Houle (he/him) as Yates, Octavio Montes de Oca (he/him) as Jordan, and Andrew Pond (he/him) as Kidd, with Colin Commager (he/him) as the Yates understudy, Ronnie Lyall (he/him) as the Jordan understudy, and Kaden Connor (he/him) as the Kidd understudy.
The production team includes director Stephanie Murphy (she/her), stage manager Sean Smyth (he/him), sound designer Kate Schnetzer (she/her), lighting designer Michael Meschbach (he/him), set designer Jeremiah Barr (he/him), Costume Designer Jennifer M. Hawk (she/they), prop designer Jessica Lauren Fisher (she/her), dramaturg Chloe Adamo (she/her/they/them), and production manager Daniel Houle (he/him).
The Red Lion runs May 1–16, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.
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