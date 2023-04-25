Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Set for Premiere of THE CREATORS at Three Brothers Theatre

Three Brothers Theatre will debut The Creators on May 12th.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Three Brothers Theatre will close its ninth season with a dark comedy premiere from Resident Playwright Alexander Utz. The play will be directed by Jared Sheldon.

The Creators follows Deirdre, Piper, and Will, who create all the works of art and culture their mysterious boss Gene claims as his own. Also, they're not really allowed to leave the office. When the new employee, Jess, starts trying to change the way things are done, it looks like their lives are about to finally improve. But it soon becomes clear that enacting change isn't always easy to do.

Director Jared Sheldon notes how well this show meets the moment. "In such a turbulent time where workers increasingly feel at odds with their employers, this show asks an important question: does labor have more power than the top brass, and if so how and under what circumstance do you wield that power?"

The cast of The Creators includes Gina Sanfilippo (Jess), Sara Benbella (Piper), Karly Solon (Deirdre), Steven Labine (Will), and Julianne Cozette (The Intern/Another Intern). Understudies for The Creators include Hanna Mitchell (u/s Jess and The Intern), Rebecca Husk (u/s Deirdre and Piper), and Ethan Carlson (u/s Will).

Three Brothers Theatre will debut The Creators on May 12th. Performances will take place on Fridays & Saturdays at Three Brothers Theatre's Stage 221 through June 3rd. All showtimes are at 7:30PM. Price of admission is $20 or $15 for Students/Seniors. More information can be found at threebrotherstheatre.com.

Address

Three Brothers Theatre

221 N Genesee Street

Waukegan, IL 60085

TICKET LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-creators-tickets-409101021167




Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a first look at Paramount Theatre's School of Rock, the Chicago professional regional premiere of the good-time musical based on the hit Jack Black movie, featuring new music from the genius mind of Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed by Trent Stork.
Chicagos Windy City Theatre Closes and Goes Up For Sale Photo
Chicago's Windy City Theatre Closes and Goes Up For Sale
The Windy City Playhouse has closed and gone up for sale. Artistic Director Amy Rubenstein told the Tribune that she felt that “the Chicago theater community seems to want something we are not able to provide and that other leaders can do better.”
Chicago Cabaret Week Set For Next Month Photo
Chicago Cabaret Week Set For Next Month
Now in its second year, Chicago Cabaret Week showcases the diversity of artists and the growing number of venues offering cabaret performances throughout the year. It is also a celebration of the rich history of cabaret in Chicago, which dates back to the early 1900s and encompasses blues, jazz, American songbook, world music, pop, and Broadway.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theater Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theater
 Steppenwolf Theatre Company continues its 47th season with the Chicago premiere of Donnetta Lavinia Grays’ Last Night and the Night Before, a moving exploration of love – Black, queer, familial – and what must be sacrificed to raise a child. Check out photos from opening night here!

share