Cast Set for Premiere of THE CREATORS at Three Brothers Theatre

Three Brothers Theatre will close its ninth season with a dark comedy premiere from Resident Playwright Alexander Utz. The play will be directed by Jared Sheldon.

The Creators follows Deirdre, Piper, and Will, who create all the works of art and culture their mysterious boss Gene claims as his own. Also, they're not really allowed to leave the office. When the new employee, Jess, starts trying to change the way things are done, it looks like their lives are about to finally improve. But it soon becomes clear that enacting change isn't always easy to do.

Director Jared Sheldon notes how well this show meets the moment. "In such a turbulent time where workers increasingly feel at odds with their employers, this show asks an important question: does labor have more power than the top brass, and if so how and under what circumstance do you wield that power?"

The cast of The Creators includes Gina Sanfilippo (Jess), Sara Benbella (Piper), Karly Solon (Deirdre), Steven Labine (Will), and Julianne Cozette (The Intern/Another Intern). Understudies for The Creators include Hanna Mitchell (u/s Jess and The Intern), Rebecca Husk (u/s Deirdre and Piper), and Ethan Carlson (u/s Will).

Three Brothers Theatre will debut The Creators on May 12th. Performances will take place on Fridays & Saturdays at Three Brothers Theatre's Stage 221 through June 3rd. All showtimes are at 7:30PM. Price of admission is $20 or $15 for Students/Seniors. More information can be found at threebrotherstheatre.com.

Address

Three Brothers Theatre

221 N Genesee Street

Waukegan, IL 60085

TICKET LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-creators-tickets-409101021167