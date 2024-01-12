Cast Set for Open Space Arts' SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH

Performances will run February 2-19.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Cast Set for Open Space Arts' SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH The cast has been revealed for Open Space Arts production of the classic gay play SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH, opening February 2.

Open Space Arts will additionally screen the Greek feature film THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN, at Facets on January 31, CHICAGO – Open Space Arts has announced its cast for SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH by Cal Yeomans, a long-lost drama by an early pioneer of gay theater. Kevin Wood will direct this evening of two one-act plays, which was last performed at the 1982 American Gay Arts Festival in Chicago and offers an intimate exploration of human sexuality and relationships from an era before AIDS era and before online hookups. Both plays are set next to a men's room on a Florida gulf coast beach – the sort of place where seaside frolics take a different turn when the sun goes down.
 
John Cardone will appear in Act One: “The Line Forms to the Rear,” as Henry, a former drag performer who finds a new life purpose in a most unusual type of social service. This one-act play is a monologue that delves into the complexities of gay life with heavy yet authentic language. Christopher Sylvie and Aaron Cappello will perform in Act Two: “At the End of the Road,” which explores the developing relationship – physical and emotional - between Dan (Cappello), a young, bi-curious, and married construction worker; and John (Sylvie), a forty-something realtor who is a regular visitor to this particular stretch of beach. Cardone also appear in Act Two as Henry's drag persona Henrietta. Curen Feliciana is the understudy for all three roles. The production team includes Rick Paul (Set Design), Zahrah Aga (Costume Design), Justin Walker (Lighting Design), Zach Stinnet (Sound Design), and Greta Zanstra (Intimacy Design). The production contains nudity. Opening night is Friday, February 2 at 7:30 pm and the play will run through Sunday, February 19, 2024.  All performances will be in the intimate 20-seat theatre at Open Space Arts, 1411 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago.

L-R: John Cardone, Aaron Cappello, Christopher Sylvie. Click on image to access cast grid. Cal Yeomans was an award-winning trailblazer in post-Stonewall gay theater, who had critically acclaimed plays produced on both coasts and in Chicago in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He burst the boundaries of what was considered acceptable in legitimate theater. A native of Crystal River, Florida, a small Gulf Coast town, Yeomans attended Florida State University, designed sets and acted in summer stock before moving to New York, where he studied acting under William Hickey at the famed HB Studio and enrolled in a fashion course at the Parsons School of Design. In 1981, Yeoman's SUNSETS was produced by both the Stonewall Repertory Theater in New York and the 544 Natoma Performance Gallery in San Francisco. The New York production was selected to play at the Third National Gay Arts Festival in Chicago in 1982.
 
Performances are at Open Space Arts, 1411 W Wilson, in Chicago. Opening night is February 2, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. to Feb 18. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for students or seniors, and $15 for OSA Members. Film screening at Facets on January 31.
 
Open Space Arts is also presenting a screening of THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN, is a 2023 film from Greece, directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis. The film has been described as “a reconfiguration of the traditional romantic comedy through a proudly queer lens.” While having a day-long swim at Athens' queer beach, best friends Demos and Nikitas recall the events of a recent summer in the prospect of turning them into a screenplay for Nikitas' feature debut. This frank portrayal of friendships, hookups, and breakups was a stand-out hit at Venice Film Festival this past September, earning several nominations for their Queer Lion Award.
 
THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN screens on Wednesday, January 31 at 7:00 at Facets, 1517 W Fullerton. Tickets are $15, or $10 for OSA Members.

THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN. Click on image to access file. Find information on all Open Space Arts events at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2285976®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopenspacearts.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, and Pride Film Fest events at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2285976®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopenspacearts.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/category/film-fest/ . Tickets for all events can be purchased at https://www.goelevent.com/OpenSpaceArts/e/Search.
 
OPEN SPACE ARTS, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to combating homophobia and antisemitism through the transformative power of creativity and cultural expression. Our mission is to foster inclusivity, promote understanding, and empower marginalized communities by utilizing various artistic mediums to challenge discriminatory beliefs and attitudes. OSA has produced ROSENBERG, MASSAGE THERAPY, and THE KRAMER PROJECT in live performances, and produces the Pride Film Fest, a hybrid fest of streaming and in-person events, which runs from November 1 to July 1 annually. Open Space Arts is led by Directors Elayne LeTraunik and David Zak.
LISTING INFORMATION SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH
by Cal Yeomans
Directed by David Zak
February 2-18, 2024
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays 2 pm
Press opening Friday, February 2, 2024, at 7:30 pm
Open Space Arts
1411 W. Wilson Ave.,
Tickets $25.00 ($20 for seniors and students, $15 for OSA members),
Tickets available at https://www.goelevent.com/OpenSpaceArts/e/Search
Website: www.openspacearts.com

SUNSETS: Two Acts On A Beach by Cal Yeomans, a long-lost drama by an early pioneer, was last performed at the 1982 American Gay Arts Festival in Chicago and offers an intimate exploration of human sexuality and relationships from the pre-AIDS era. The plays are funny and touching and a great reminder of how life has changed - or not - in the last 40 years!

Act One is a monologue featuring Henry, a man whose life has been turbulent. Act Two explores the relationship between Dan, a married construction worker on a quest for self-discovery, and John, who prefers anonymous hookups.

Directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis
Wednesday, January 31 at 7:00 pm
Facets, 1517 W Fullerton.
Tickets are $15, or $10 for OSA Members
 
A new film from Greece, directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis. While having a day-long swim at Athens' queer beach, best friends Demos and Nikitas recall the events of a recent summer in the prospect of turning them into a screenplay for Nikitas' feature debut. This frank portrayal of friendships, hookups, and breakups was a stand-out hit at Venice Film Festival, earning several nominations for their Queer Lion Award. BIOS
 
Cal Yeomans (Playwright) was an award-winning playwright, poet, actor, artist, educator, lecturer, photographer, real estate investor, land developer, and philanthropist who is considered a key contributor to the gay theater movement of the 1970s and 1980s 12. He was born on June 13, 1938, in Crystal River, Florida, and passed away on October 31, 2001. His critically acclaimed plays were produced on both coasts and in Chicago in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Robert Schanke's book, QUEER THEATRE AND THE LEGACY OF CAL YEOMANS, explores his life and legacy, allowing a rare exploration into this pivotal moment of gay American history.
 
David Zak (Director) has won seven Jeff Awards in Chicago, including four for Directing (ANIMAL FARM, DR. SEX, PARADE, POPE JOAN), two for writing (THE HIROSHIMA PROJECT, THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO) and a special Jeff for “Fostering Diversity in Chicago Theater.” In his 27-year stint as Artistic Director of Bailiwick Repertory, he directed the world premiere production of THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER, the US premieres of Sir Peter Hall's ANIMAL FARM and JERRY SPRINGER – THE OPERA, and many original works including the political dramas THE HIROSHIMA PROJECT and SIN: A CARDINAL DEPOSED. He has directed in London (THE IRISH CURSE), Seoul (DOLLHOUSE, FANTA STICK, THE GHOST'S COOKBOOK), Dublin (OH, HOLY ALLEN GINSBERG, AT THE FLASH), Boston (SIN: A CARDINAL DEPOSED), Los Angeles (DR. SEX, AT THE FLASH) and New York (MARLOWE and POSEIDON: AN UPSIDE-DOWN MUSICAL). His productions of the American Premieres of JERRY SPRINGER – THE OPERA, Sir Peter Hall's ANIMAL FARM, PARADE, POPE JOAN, and Dennis DeYoung's HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME all won the Jeff Award for best musical. His most recent Chicago productions have included: THE BOY FROM OZ, Terrence McNally's SOME MEN, AFTERGLOW, PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT, THE BOOK OF MERMAN, HIS GREATNESS, and UNDER THE RAINBOW FLAG. He was inducted into Chicago's Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame in 2013.
 
Zacharias Mavroeidis (Director, THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN). Born in Athens, Greece, Zacharias Mavroeidis studied architecture and theater before turning to filmmaking. His debut feature, the comedy THE GUIDE (2011) screened in more than twenty film festivals around the world. In 2014 he had his first novel, NINE LIVES LEFT, published in Greece. In 2018 he completed ACROSS HER BODY, a highly acclaimed documentary that follows a fading religious tradition on the island of Thirassia. His sophomore feature, Defunct premiered at the International Competition of the 60thThessaloniki International Film Festival. About Open Space Arts
 
OPEN SPACE ARTS, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to combating homophobia and antisemitism through the transformative power of creativity and cultural expression. Our mission is to foster inclusivity, promote understanding, and empower marginalized communities by utilizing various artistic mediums to challenge discriminatory beliefs and attitudes.
 
OPEN SPACE ARTS, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to combating homophobia and antisemitism through the transformative power of creativity and cultural expression. Our mission is to foster inclusivity, promote understanding, and empower marginalized communities by utilizing various artistic mediums to challenge discriminatory beliefs and attitudes.
 
Open Space Arts illuminates contemporary and historical issues through film and live performances. OSA will perform where the arts can have the most impact. With the freedom to perform anywhere, from libraries, theaters, empty storefronts, and online, OSA can respond quickly to bring important issues to life. www.openspacearts.com
