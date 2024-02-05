Cast Set for DEATHTRAP at Brightside Theatre

The production will run March 8-24.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Cast Set for DEATHTRAP at Brightside Theatre

Full cast and crew have been revealed for BrightSide Theatre’s upcoming production of Ira Levin’s DEATHTRAP, the longest-running comedic thriller in Broadway history, and the fifth-longest-running Broadway play of all time. In it, a playwright and his much younger former student each attempt to kill the other, so that one of them can claim sole authorship of the mystery play on which they’ve been collaborating. The humor and the many plot twists devised by Levin, author of the thrillers ROSEMARY’S BABY, THE BOYS FROM BRAZIL, and THE STEPFORD WIVES, kept Broadway audiences laughing and on the edge of their seats for over four years. It was adapted as a successful feature film starring Michael Caine and Christopher Reeve and continues to be a hit with audiences to this day.
 
The cast directed by Jason Harrington will be led by Scott Kelley of Schaumburg as the older playwright, Sidney Bruhl; and Tyler Szarabajka of Vernon Hills as Bruhl’s younger mentee, Clifford Anderson. Lisa Braatz of Naperville has been cast as their neighbor Helga ten Dorp, a noted psychic whose suspicions are aroused by the strange activity in the Bruhls’ Connecticut home. Marianne Embree of Arlington Heights will play Bruhl’s wife, Myra; and John Zimmerman of Carol Stream will be Bruhl’s attorney, Porter Milgrim.

The production team for DEATHTRAP, in addition to Harrington as director, will include Jeff Award winner Eric Luchen (Set Designer), Jeff Award nominee Kurt Ottinger (Lighting Design), Cheryl Newman (Costume Design), Jim Heatherly (Prop Designer), RJ Cecott (Fight Choreographer), Jeff Sand (Technical Director), and JJ O’Connell (Stage Manager).

DEATHTRAP will be performed at Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville.  Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm.  Tickets are $37.00 for adults and $32.00 for students and seniors. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497).  
 




