Cast Set For the Beverly Theatre Guild's Production of PRESENT LAUGHTER

Performances run February 16 – 18, 2024 at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced the cast of its upcoming play Present Laughter, a comedy by famed English playwright Noël Coward. The play is scheduled to be performed on February 16 – 18, 2024 at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, the home theater of BTG. Sir Noël Peirce Coward was an English playwright, composer, director, actor, producer, and singer, known for his wit, flamboyance, and what Time magazine called "a sense of personal style, a combination of cheek and chic, pose and poise," which earned him the nickname of “The Master.” Coward’s 125th birthday is being celebrated in 2024, and many theatre groups are staging some of his most famous and beloved plays during this milestone year.  

  

Present Laughter tells the story of a few days in the life of Garry Essendine, a self-infatuated matinee idol slipping into middle age. The intertwining relationships between the characters — including his wife, girlfriend, secretary, manager, a young playwright who worships him, and others — have entertained audiences since Coward wrote the play in 1939. Critics consider the play “a timeless, imperishable comedy” that is “wittily impudent and neatly invented.” 

A very talented cast has been assembled for this comedic farce. In the lead role of Garry is Sean Henry of Beverly. Garry’s estranged wife Liz will be played by Gina Lutvi (Oak Lawn), and the role of his loyal secretary Monica will be played by Jenny Hogan (Oak Lawn). The rest of the ensemble cast includes the talents of Joseph Adlesick (Buena Park), Sherry Anton (Oak Lawn), Tony Carsella (Blue Island), Gabriel Delli (Highland Park), Josie Ellis (Lakeview), Betty Kort (Evergreen Park), Meg Massaro (Beverly), and Emmanuel Suarez (Lakeview). 

  

Noël Coward’s Present Laughter is directed by Beverly resident Glenn Hering and assisted directed by Gail Lauryn of Morgan Park. The show is co-produced by Tanya Harasym (Oak Lawn) and Margaret Pesquera (Alsip).  

The Beverly Theatre Guild is Chicago’s longest running community theatre company. BTG plays are performed at the Baer Theater, a 425-seat venue with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, located at 2153 West 111th Street on the campus of the Morgan Park Academy. Information on BTG may be found at Click Here




