Cast Set For CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POP II at Porchlight Music Theatre

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced the cast for Chicago Sings Broadway Pop II, its annual fundraising concert, Monday, April 15, at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St, co-directed by Porchlight’s Artistic Director Michael Weber and Producing Artistic Associate Frankie Leo Bennett, choreographed by Clayton Cross with David Fiorello as music director. This concert, with a new program of music, includes live performances by Chicago music theatre’s best loved artists, the presentation of the 2024 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago to Roberta Duchak by last year’s recipient Rick Boynton and more. Chicago Sings Broadway Pop II offers attendees two ways to participate in this unforgettable night: a Main Floor ticket, $200 per person, includes reserved table seating on the main floor and access to the VIP cocktail hour with complimentary drinks and appetizer buffet before the performance and a Balcony ticket, $75 per person, hosted by the Porchlight Young Professionals, includes a standing-room spot on the first balcony and two drink tickets. In addition, a limited number of box seats are available for sponsors. Tickets and sponsorships are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Back by popular demand with an all-new program, this year’s Chicago Sings Broadway Pop II dives into more Broadway songs that have found their way onto the popular music charts and popular songs that have been heard on Broadway including All Shook Up, The Bodyguard, Chess, Back to the Future, On Your Feet, The Wiz and others.

The cast includes performers, in alphabetical order: Neala Barron (she/her); Darilyn Burtley (she/her); Devin DeSantis (he/him); Tafadzwa Diener (she/her); Kelly Felthous (she/her); Desiree Gonzalez (she/her); Becky Keeshin (she/her); Nik Kmiecik (he/him); Eric Lewis (he/him); Evan Tyrone Martin(he/him); David Moreland (he/him); Juwon Tyrel Perry (any with respect); Billy Rude (he/him); Bethany Thomas (she/her); Aeriel Williams (she/her) and Missy Wise Vanderzee (she/her) with dancers Emily Ling Mei (she/her); Nataki Rennie (she/her) and Jerod Turner (any with respect).

The band includes David Fiorello (he/him, conductor/keys); Ellie Kahn (she/her, keys 2); Matthew Beck (he/him, reeds); Greg Strauss (he/him, trumpet); Kelan M. Smith (he/him, guitar); Kara Olander (she/her, bass) and Justin Akira Kono (he/him, drums).

Creative team includes Michael Weber (he/him, director); Frankie Leo Bennett (he/him, director); Clayton Cross (he/him, choreographer); David Fiorello (he/him, music director); Andrew “Drew” Donnelly (he/him, production stage manager); Jack Zanger (he/him, asst. stage manager); Mia Maccarella (she/her, asst. stage manager); John McTaggart (he/him, technical director); Danny Carraher (he/him, asst. technical director); Matt Reich (he/him, audio/video director); Ali Westendorf (she/they, wardrobe supervisor); Heather Lynn Gervasi (she/her, production manager) and Majel Cuza (she/her, director of production).

Cast and production numbers may change without notice.