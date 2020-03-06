Cast Of MIDDLETOWN Will Host Talkbacks At The Apollo Theater

GFOUR Productions, producers of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL®, Tony-nominated FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and the new play MIDDLETOWN® running at The Apollo Theater from February 27 - March 22 in Chicago, today announced four exclusive talkback sessions that will be open to the public. The cast of MIDDLETOWN®, which includes Sandy Duncan (Peter Pan), Chicago-native Adrian Zmed (T.J. Hooker), Donny Most (Happy Days) and Chicago's multi-Jeff Award winner Kate Buddeke, will participate in 90-minute talkback sessions following their performances on Friday, March 6, Sunday, March 8 and Thursday, March 19. Each talkback is free and open to the public.

An exhilarating and universal depiction of love and friendship, MIDDLETOWN® follows the story of two couples who endure the roller coaster of life together, including the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Staged without a set or props, the stars read directly from scripts, as if reading from the book of their own lives - and ours.

"I wanted to tell a relatable 'every-person's' story in a direct and straightforward manner where human emotions are front and center - without bells, whistles, special effects, or props," said writer Dan Clancy, best known for his play THE TIMEKEEPERS, which ran off-Broadway and in Israel for 13 years. "I wanted the words to speak for themselves."

The initial workshop of MIDDLETOWN received a Carbonell nomination for "Best New Work" in 2017 and was originally presented at the Jan McArt Reading Series and West Boca Theatre Company. In 2019, MIDDLETOWN® premiered to critical acclaim in Las Vegas, Bucks County, Pa., and Wilmington, Del.

As the New Hope Free Press describes, "Like Love Letters, the 'play's the thing,' as Shakespeare might say. The show has four podiums downstage where the actors stand with scripts before them. ... For all intents and purposes, this is just the actor telling you their stories with no blocking. This only works if the stories are worth telling and the actors are good enough to tell them. And the answer is a resounding YES!"

Tickets are $65 and may be purchased at The Apollo Theatre, 2540 North Lincoln, or by phone at 773-935-6100 or online at www.apollochicago.com. Visit the website for full performance schedule.





