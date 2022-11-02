Cast Announced for RADIAL GRADIENT at Shattered Globe Theatre

Shattered Globe Theatre will continue its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma's introspective and empowering play Radial Gradient, directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng. Developed through SGT's Global Playwright Series, Radial Gradient will play January 27 - March 11, 2023 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at sgtheatre.org/gradient by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. Tickets are currently available through SGT's two-show membership ($70) and flexible membership ($115) at sgtheatre.org/membership. The press opening is Monday, January 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes Simran Deokule, Isabelle Muthiah and Kianna Rose.

Three women enter a research study hoping to create positive change after a hate crime takes place at a liberal university in America. Timelines in 2017 and 2020 intertwine as participants unravel their complicated shared friendships and histories. Jasmine Sharma's new play challenges what complicity looks like - what do we do if it looks like us?

Comments SGT Producing Artistic Director Sandy Shinner, "Shattered Globe Theatre is very proud to present one of the winning plays selected from our inaugural Global Playwrights Series. The goal of the festival was to lift up the voices of new, diverse playwrights by developing their work with a commitment to produce, and to form long- term connections with these writers. SGT welcomes playwright Jasmine Sharma and director Grace Dolezal-Ng to begin this journey with us."

The production team includes Sydney Lynne Thomas (Scenic Design), Hailey Rakowiecki* (Costume Design), Jason Lynch+ (Lighting Design), Christopher Kriz+ (Original Music and Sound Design), Parker Molacek (Projection Design), Judy Anderson* (Executive Production Manager), Richie Vavrina (Production Manager) and Evan Sposato (Technical Director).

COVID safety: Shattered Globe Theatre currently requires all patrons to wear masks during the performance, except when actively drinking beverages. Visit sgtheatre.org for the most up-to-date policy.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Title: Radial Gradient

Playwright: Jasmine Sharma

Director: Grace Dolezal-Ng

Cast (in alphabetical order): Simran Deokule (Anjani), Isabelle Muthiah (Gigi) and Kianna Rose (Melanie).

Location: Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Dates: Previews: Friday, January 27 at 8 pm, Saturday, January 28 at 8 pm and Sunday, January 29 at 3 pm.

Press Performance: Monday, January 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Regular Run: Thursday, February 2 - Saturday, March 11, 2023

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 3 pm. Please note: there will be an added performance on Saturday, March 11 at 3 pm.

Touch Tour/Audio Description Performance: Friday, March 3 - 6:45 pm touch tour, 8 pm performance with audio description. $20 tickets available with code "ACCESS20."

Global Perspectives: SGT will present a series of post-show discussions and events following select Sunday matinees.

Tickets: Previews: Friday: pay-what-you-can; Saturday & Sunday: $25 general admission, $10 students. Regular Run: $45 general admission. $15 students. $35 seniors. $25 under 30 years old. $15 industry tickets on Thursdays and Fridays with code "INDUSTRY." Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at sgtheatre.org/gradient, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. Tickets are currently available through SGT's two-show membership ($70) and flexible membership ($115) at http://sgtheatre.org/membership. Group discounts are available by contacting groupsales@shatteredglobe.org or by calling (773) 770-0333.

Shattered Globe understands that ticket prices can pose a financial burden and, at times, an obstacle for theatregoers. A number of waived tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for students and community members experiencing access barriers to theatre. If you would like to be added to SGT's Waived Ticket Waitlist, please email lswanson@shatteredglobe.org. Please note: all requests must be completed by 12 pm the Friday before the performance you would like to attend. The e-mail will not be monitored at all on weekends or after 5 pm on weekdays.

About the Artists:

Jasmine Sharma

(Playwright, she/her) is a South Asian-American actor/writer/activist based in Los Angeles. She aims to focus her work at the intersection of race, femininity and Americanness. Bonus points if it's community driven. And if we're paying everybody. Plays include Radial Gradient (upcoming World Premiere at Shattered Globe Theatre, Eugene O'Neill NPC Semi-Finalist, Kennedy Center ACTF, Lime Arts Productions, Samuel-Lancaster Productions, Avalanche Theatre Company at The Den Theatre, Mad Cow Theatre, NextStage Theatre Company, Permafrost Theatre Collective), For Your Consideration (Moxie Arts NYC), Cancelled/Cancel Me (The Road Theatre, Ashland New Plays Festival), VIRGINS: A Madonna Bootcamp (Jackalope Theatre Company), Kids Club/Club Kids (SERIALS by The Fled Collective), Gut Punch (AlterTheater Ensemble First Acts commission), Leaving Wonderland (Access Theater NYC, American Blues Theater Finalist, The Athena Project Semi-Finalist, Aston Rep) and Hot Dogs and Feminism (Mayo Performing Arts Center, The Valdez Last Frontier Theatre Conference), among others. Recent acting credits include Wives (Aurora Theatre Company) and The Wolves (McCarter Theatre Center). Jasmine has also contributed to @iWeigh and worked with the @24HourPlays, both as an actor and a writer. Sometimes, she Script PAs Broadway musicals. Jasmine is a 2022-23 Reel Sisters Fellow and a member of The IAMA Emerging Playwrights Lab 2022-2023. Bachelor of Science in Communications: Northwestern University (2021). jasminesharma.org | @jasminesharmaa



Grace Dolezal-Ng

(Director, she/her) is a Chicago based director/actor who is passionate about building empathy and generating empowerment through visceral storytelling in live theatre. She is honored to be making her Shattered Globe debut! Chicago credits include It Came From Outer Space (Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Assistant Director); Athena (Writers Theatre, Assistant Director); Roe (Goodman Theatre, Assistant Director). Other credits: The Great Leap (Asolo Repertory Theatre, Assistant Director), Despierta! (Lime Arts Productions, Director) and Death For Sydney Black (Independent Production, Director). Grace graduated from Northwestern University, majoring in Theatre, in June of 2020. She is a proud recipient of the Herb Alpert Emerging Young Artist Award. www.gracedn.com

About Shattered Globe Theatre

Shattered Globe Theatre (Sandy Shinner, Producing Artistic Director) was born in a storefront space on Halsted Street in 1991. Since then, SGT has produced more than 80 plays, including nine American and world premieres, and garnered an impressive 42 Jeff Awards and 114 Jeff Award nominations, as well as the acclaim of critics and audiences alike.

Shattered Globe Theatre seeks to discover new connections between story, artist and audience by exploring drama from bold, challenging perspectives, and continuously redefining what it means to be an ensemble theater.

SGT's values are rooted in a commitment to racial equity, respect for all artists and support for the ensemble, while creating new opportunities to amplify traditionally marginalized voices and collaborate in all aspects of our work. Through initiatives such as the Protégé Program, Shattered Globe creates a space which allows emerging artists to grow and share in the ensemble experience.

For more information on Shattered Globe Theatre, please visit www.sgtheatre.org.